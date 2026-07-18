The 2026 World Cup Final Deserves Better Than MetLife Stadium

Of all the iconic, state-of-the-art venues throughout the United States, FIFA chose the highly-criticized MetLife Stadium as the backdrop for the 2026 World Cup.

Any fan of the New York Giants or the New York Jets knows just how drab MetLife Stadium is compared to just about any other NFL home across the country. It even pales in comparison to the best college football stadiums, and you can probably find a high school stadium in Texas that outshines the ground that many refer to as a “giant air conditioner.”

Yet the biggest game—and spectacle—in soccer is unfolding at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Spain and Argentina will battle for the heaviest crown in the sport, while fans and celebrities from every walk of life crowd into the venue, along with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The storylines on the pitch and the unprecedented halftime show will no doubt distract from the venue, but they won’t erase the undisputed truth: MetLife Stadium was the wrong choice to host the 2026 World Cup final.

MetLife Stadium’s Shortcomings Laid Bare

MetLife Stadium is frequently the subject of criticism. | Al Bello/Getty Images

Let’s get the obvious out of the way: MetLife Stadium is somewhat of an eyesore. Since it is home to two different NFL teams, the design is a neutral grey, lacking any type of identity or character from the outside.

There’s no modern touches, no inventive structure, no retractable roof. It is simply a grey blob stuck right in the middle of nowhere.

Compared to the likes of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., AT&T Stadium in Dallas and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the venue is almost laughable.

“There’s no comparison,” says New Jersey resident Chris, a lifelong New York Giants fan. “I’ve been to the best stadiums in this country, and MetLife doesn’t even crack the top 15. It’s insane the final is happening there when SoFi [Stadium] exists.”

SoFi Stadium is a work of art. | Luke Hales/Getty Images

Aesthetics aside, MetLife Stadium is also a nightmare to access. The venue might only be five miles west of Manhattan, but on game day, that journey turns into at least an hour-long trip by car—and that’s if you get there hours before kick off.

Parking is even more of a challenge, considering general parking is not available at the stadium. Fans instead have to pay $225 for premium parking at American Dream, a shopping mall inside the Meadowlands Sports Complex, where the stadium resides.

Those trying to take public transportation from New York City to East Rutherford, N.J. must pay $98 for a ticket from Penn Station, a jacked up World Cup price from the typical $12.90 fare. Ride shares are also available, but good luck getting one during the mass exodus after a match.

Walking is also not an option, considering the stadium is surrounded by highways, overrun with traffic that makes getting home a Herculean effort. Throw in the arrival of President Trump and Sunday’s final might just break New York-New Jersey transportation.

Quality Concerns Reign Supreme

Vinícius Júnior spoke out against the pitch quality at MetLife Stadium. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Along with the stadium’s lackluster appearance and inaccessible location, it is also known for its poor conditions. In the NFL world, MetLife Stadium is frequently voted as one of the worst places to play, thanks to its artificial turf, which has been linked with a concerning amount of ACL injuries over the years.

The stadium replaced the turf with natural grass for the World Cup, but that hasn’t been a seamless transition. Players have spoken out against the quality of the pitch this summer.

“The pitch ... I don’t even know if you can call it that,” France midfielder Adrien Rabiot said after his side’s 3–1 victory over Senegal at MetLife Stadium. “It felt more like an artificial surface ... quite hard and quite rigid.”

Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior expressed similar concerns. “In the second half, with the heat, the pitch dries out very quickly. The game becomes very sluggish, and we can’t get into our rhythm," he said after Brazil’s 1–1 draw with Morocco.

The stadium blasts the sprinklers during hydration breaks to try to protect the pitch from drying out, but without a roof to shield from the sun, it doesn’t do much good in the heat of summer. The pitches at SoFi Stadium, AT&T Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, among others, are in better condition since the stadiums’ roofs can protect the ground—and the players and fans—from the weather.

There was even talk of the final potentially switching locations last minute due to the poor air quality in the New York-New Jersey area from Canadian wildfires. Strong rain and thunderstorms on Saturday helped improve the conditions, but the flash floods throughout the region could have done plenty of damage to the pitch, making the stage for the biggest game in soccer even more unappealing.

Why FIFA Chose MetLife to Host the 2026 World Cup Final

New York City is the biggest draw for traveling fans. | Jordan Bank/FIFA/Getty Images

With everything working against MetLife Stadium, it’s hard for many to imagine why FIFA chose it to host the 2026 World Cup final. The answer, though, is rather simple: its proximity to New York City.

New York City is the mecca. It’s the place that draws people from all over the world who are eager to experience the biggest city in the U.S. Not to mention it is also the media capital of the world and the economic capital of the world.

MetLife Stadium might be underwhelming, but New York City never is, especially for those visiting for the first time from other countries, like many of the fans traveling for the World Cup this summer.

Unlike Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which failed its audition when hosting the 2024 Copa América final, MetLife Stadium has a wealth of experience successfully hosting major events. It was the home of the 2025 Club World Cup final, the venue for WrestleMania 35 and routinely hosts the biggest artists in the world.

It makes sense why FIFA circled it on the map for the World Cup final, but it no doubt leaves plenty to be desired considering much better stadiums exist throughout the country.

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