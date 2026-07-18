Spain vs. Argentina: Three Key Battles That Could Decide 2026 World Cup Final

Four of the last five World Cup finals have been decided in extra time or via a penalty shootout and few would be shocked by similarly fine margins when Spain and Argentina meet on Sunday.

On paper, it’s Spain who is the favorite to clinch the crown. But, as all of its adversaries have discovered to date in North America, one simply can’t rule out an utterly relentless Argentina team.

There are match-winners in both camps ahead of a tantalizing clash at MetLife Stadium and a myriad of individual duels that could prove decisive as superstars collide.

Here are three key battles that could prove pivotal during Sunday’s final.

Lamine Yamal vs. Lionel Messi

Generational wonderkid vs. veteran superstar. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated (both).

The World Cup final has been labeled as Lamine Yamal vs. Lionel Messi. It’s difficult to disagree with that epic billing.

There is simply so match that links the pair, whether it be their Barcelona connection, dazzling dribbling ability or even that famous photo. At opposite ends of their careers, Sunday could well see the baton passed from Messi to the man 20 years his junior, or perhaps the Argentine’s status as an otherworldly, one-of-a-kind genius will be reinforced.

Messi’s form suggests he could well be the victor of a first-ever duel with Yamal. Having spared Argentina blushes more than once this summer and dragged the defending champion through muddy waters with eight goals and four assists, the 39-year-old still stands in a league of his own.

Yamal, however, does already have experience of featuring in a major international final after winning Euro 2024 with Spain, and has the capacity to produce one of those freakishly devastating performances witnessed so frequently at club level in Catalonia. While injury has affected his impact in this tournament, he still has the capacity to dominate Sunday’s game.

While not direct on-field opponents at MetLife Stadium, all eyes will be on which superstar can guide their country to glory.

Rodri vs. Leandro Paredes

An almighty midfield battle will take place. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images, Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rodri vs. Leandro Paredes perfectly epitomizes the contrasting styles within Spain and Argentina’s midfield. Balance, control and elegance are essential for operators in Luis de la Fuente’s engine room, while determination, grit and gamesmanship are more important for Lionel Scaloni.

Spain’s journey to the final has been facilitated by Rodri, who has rediscovered his 2024 Ballon d’Or-winning form off the back of an injury-hit club season. The fact La Roja has conceded just once speaks volumes about how effectively he’s screened the defense, while expert distribution has allowed his team to suffocate opponents with sustained spells of possession.

Rodri will have to be on high alert this weekend as he prepares for the dual threat of Julián Alvarez and Messi, who will both drop deeper to locate pockets of space in front of Spain’s backline. The Manchester City star must be at his destructive best to ensure that the Argentina pair, along with the attack-minded Enzo Fernández, don’t do too much damage. That’s certainly easier said than done.

Paredes has been similarly effective for Argentina, wrestling his way into the starting lineup with ferocious midfield displays. While no teammates can better his passes (111.9) or accurate long balls (3.2) per 90, underscoring his impact in possession, it’s his average of 5.2 defensive contributions each match which set him up for success against a Spain side hell-bent on dominating possession.

Finals are often decided by which team can win the midfield battle. Sunday might be no different.

Unai Simón vs. Emiliano Martínez

Two terrific goalkeepers go head-to-head. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images, Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated.

Argentina knows the importance of an elite goalkeeper in a World Cup final. Had it not been for a heroic save from Emiliano Martínez in the dying embers of the 2022 final against France, as well as a save in the penalty shootout, then La Albiceleste might not have won.

The South American giant is likely to lean heavily on Martínez again this weekend. Spain has had more touches in the opposition box (239) than any other team this summer, while also ranking third for overall expected goals (13.3). Defensively, Argentina has been surprisingly weak in the knockout phase, conceding in each fixture and allowing two goals in matches with Cabo Verde and Egypt.

Martínez hasn’t helped the porous backline and he’s saved just 56.2% of the shots he’s faced. For Spain counterpart Unai Simón, things have been comparatively simple.

La Roja has six clean sheets from seven games so far and Simón has faced only 11 shots on target in total, all but one of which he’s rebuffed. The defense in front has been largely impenetrable, even against a star-studded France offense. But Messi and Co. will be sure to keep them honest.

A seismic goalkeeping performance might just be required to become the world champion—and that’s before even considering the possibility of a penalty shootout.

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