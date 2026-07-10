Spain vs. Belgium: Complete Head-to-Head Record Ahead of World Cup Clash

Spain and Belgium have long graced the upper echelons of international soccer, regularly locking horns since their first-ever meeting back in 1921.

Both European giants have boasted golden generations during the 21st century—albeit Spain’s has far outperformed Belgium’s—and that has made for some intriguing battles over the past few decades, with another such tantalizing duel on the horizon.

La Roja come up against the Red Devils in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, with both sides battling for the reward of facing France.

Spain has been relatively flawless this summer, overcoming an early slip-up against Cabo Verde to clinch four successive wins to nil. Belgium has made life tougher for itself so far, only winning two of its games in regulation time, but it’s building momentum at the perfect juncture.

Ahead of Friday’s clash, here’s how they have previously fared against one another.

The Last Time Spain and Belgium Faced Off

Belgium was well beaten in 2016. | JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images

Spain and Belgium haven’t been foes for a decade. Their last competitive affair dates back even further, with 2016’s occasion merely a friendly held at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

Belgium’s XI was brimming with superstars on the day, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois all gracing the field, while Spain’s team contained the likes of Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets and David Silva—the latter making a particularly sizeable impact on the outcome.

The former Manchester City playmaker was at his sorcerous best as Spain rallied to an impressive 2–0 victory, clinical finishes either side of halftime—one of which came from the penalty spot—to secure the result.

Spain was the dominant force throughout the match, unsurprisingly enjoying the lion’s share of possession and also producing more shots and shots on target than its hosts. The only silver lining for Belgium is that the defeat was less emphatic than the one suffered in the previous meeting, which saw the Red Devils thrashed 5–0 back in 2009.

Spain vs. Belgium at the World Cup

Belgium goalkeeper Jean-Marie Pfaff was the hero of this fixture at the 1986 World Cup. | AFP/Getty Images

Friday’s clash between Spain and Belgium will be only the third at the World Cup. The first dates back to the 1986 tournament in Mexico and also took place at the quarterfinal stage, with very little separating the Europeans.

Belgium went ahead via Jan Ceulemans and looked set for a narrow triumph until Juan Señor popped up with the equalizer in the 85th minute. Extra time came and went without much incident, before Belgium goalkeeper Jean-Marie Pfaff made himself the hero by rebuffing Eloy’s spot kick to decide the subsequent penalty shootout.

Spain got its revenge, though. The nations collided once again just four years later in the group stage, but it was La Roja who came out victorious after a flurry of first-half goals. Belgium’s Patrick Vervoort equalized just three minutes after Míchel had scored from the penalty spot, but Alberto Górriz restored Spain’s advantage just seven minutes afterward.

The match finished 2–1 and clinched Spain’s place as group winners, although the Iberians, alongside Belgium, were then dumped out at the round of 16.

La Roja Dominate 105-Year Rivalry

Spain has often been too powerful for Belgium. | JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images

There have been 22 matches between Spain and Belgium previously (excluding the Olympics) and it’s the former who have generally prospered.

Belgium has had its share of historic wins, most notably the aforementioned shootout victory in 1986, but its tally of triumphs sits at just five, and none since the duel in Mexico.

Spain, meanwhile, has 12 victories, including seven of the past eight meetings. All five of the 21st century clashes have ended in La Roja’s favor, with an aggregate score of 13–1 underscoring their dominance.

Belgium will hope to swing momentum back in its favor this Friday, but history suggests it will prove a tough ask.

Spain vs. Belgium: Complete Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played : 22

: 22 Spain Wins : 12

: 12 Belgium Wins : 5

: 5 Draws: 5

Top Goalscorers in Spain vs. Belgium

Player Nation Goals David Silva Spain 4 Robert Coppée Belgium 4 Johan Devrindt Belgium 3 David Villa Spain 3

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