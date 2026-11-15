Spain vs. England—Nations League: Live Score and Match Stats

Spain hosts England in a straight shootout for top spot to end the Nations League group phase on a glittering high.

Rarely in world soccer will any match offer such a concentration of elite individual talent. Spain boasts the best two goalkeepers in the world, the best two young players in the world and the best two midfielders in the world, according to manager Luis de la Fuente, who was voted the best manager in the world at this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

England, if the voting from France Football is anything to go by, can lay claim to the single best men’s player on the planet. Harry Kane isn’t in exactly bad company, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice rampaging around in midfield behind him.

“In the last two tournaments, England have been third and finalists,” De la Fuente pointed out, while acknowleding that Spain had won both those competitions. “This is one of the best games you can see in the world.”

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