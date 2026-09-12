Sunderland vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal have yet to blink at the start of their Premier League title defense, but a potential banana skin is heading their way via a trip to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland took two points off the eventual champions last season thanks to Brian Brobbey’s stoppage-time equalizer, and their home form was crucial in their eventual Europa League berth.

The Black Cats have started 2026–27 with a pair of home wins in two competitions, having amassed four points through three league outings. They’ve recovered from an opening weekend defeat at Ipswich Town, since beating Fulham 1–0 and securing a useful point away at Brentford.

However, there’s currently no sterner challenge in soccer right now than Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. Captain Martin Ødegaard believes the Gunners are operating on "another level", and Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris has said, entering the game, that Saturday’s visitors are the "best team in the world".

Arsenal have started their title defense with three wins from three, and they overcame Chelsea’s challenge last weekend. A 2–1 scoreline in that affair perhaps didn’t reflect the Gunners’ superiority.

Sunderland vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Gunners Find a Way Again

Arsenal’s captain is in superb form. | Charnjeet Singh Bedi/Arsenal Creators Club/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

There are so few chinks in Arsenal’s armor that opposition teams must be wondering how they can possibly hurt them. Chelsea were somewhat successful with efforts from distance last weekend, while wingback Pedro Neto was a useful outlet in transition.

Sunderland at their best last season were a direct, physical and bruising outfit, spearheaded by Brobbey. They need the Dutch forward to bloody the nose (not literally) of Arsenal’s stout defense, and help get the Black Cats up the pitch. The hosts match up pretty well with the Gunners, but it’s still going to take something pretty special to snatch even a result.

One concern for Arteta is his team’s recent profligacy in front of goal. They’ve dominated the xG battle in back-to-back games, but have only won by a one-goal margin. Their inefficiency will hurt them at some point, but the underlying numbers are hugely encouraging.

Arsenal’s rigid backline : Morgan Rogers may have breached David Raya last weekend, but this Arsenal defense still appears impenetrable. They’ve faced a measly 0.93 xGA through three Premier League games this season, and that’s without arguably their star defender, William Saliba. Talk about ominous.

: Morgan Rogers may have breached David Raya last weekend, but this Arsenal defense still appears impenetrable. They’ve faced a measly 0.93 xGA through three Premier League games this season, and that’s without arguably their star defender, William Saliba. Talk about ominous. Head-to-head record: Sunderland have not had fun in this fixture historically. In fact, the Black Cats have won only one of their previous 29 meetings with Arsenal. And while the Gunners were held at the Stadium of Light last season, they’ve lost just once in 14 league visits to Sunderland.

Prediction: Sunderland 0–1 Arsenal

Sunderland Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Sunderland were also in midweek action, as they faced Hull City in the Carabao Cup third round. A Chemsdine Talbi strike midway through the second half proved the difference, with the Black Cats advancing as 1–0 victors.

Le Bris made plenty of changes for the cup tie, and is set to restore several to his starting lineup for Arsenal’s visit. Chief among them is captain Granit Xhaka, who spent seven years in North London before signing for Bayer Leverkusen in 2023.

Sunderland are okay on the injury front, with Habib Diarra and Romaine Mundle likely to be their only absentees.

Despite Talbi’s goalscoring antics during the week, Nilson Angulo should get the nod down the left flank. If there’s anywhere Arsenal can be targeted, it is with speed down the flanks.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Kevin Danso has come straight into Le Bris’s starting lineup, and the Austrian should partner Dan Ballard on Saturday.

Sunderland predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Mukiele, Danso, Ballard, Mandava; Sadiki, Xhaka; Hume, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey.

Arteta made four changes from the team that beat Chelsea in Naples, with Kai Havertz, Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Christos Tzolis all enjoying some midweek respite.

Lewis-Skelly is in a battle with Bruno Guimarães for a starting berth, and the Brazilian was fit enough for minutes off the bench on Wednesday. His reception at the Stadium of Light will undoubtedly be hostile, given his former allegiances with the Magpies.

Ezri Konsa has slotted in seamlessly alongside Gabriel, and the England international should keep his place even if Cristhian Mosquera has recovered from injury. Saliba is still out, while Jurriën Timber has work to do to reclaim his starting role from Ben White.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Ødegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.

What Time Does Sunderland vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Sunderland, England

: Sunderland, England Stadium : Stadium of Light

: Stadium of Light Date : Saturday, Sept. 12

: Saturday, Sept. 12 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : John Brooks

: John Brooks VAR: Stuart Attwell

How to Watch Sunderland vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, ViX Canada fuboTV, USA Network, Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Mexico FOX One United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max