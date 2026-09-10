After Lengthy Saga, Mikel Arteta Close to ‘Finalizing’ New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal are reportedly close to “finalizing an agreement” with manager Mikel Arteta over extending his contract with the club.

The Spaniard has proven utterly transformative for the Gunners during the past seven years and the catalyst for their impressive resurgence. Not only did he guide them to a first Premier League title in 22 years last season, but he also masterminded only the club’s second ever run to the Champions League final.

Naturally, Arteta’s contract situation has been a priority for Arsenal decision-makers, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season. However, fresh terms are close to being agreed upon.

BBC Sport report that “discussions have moved forward recently” following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, and there is “full confidence” within the club that the Spaniard will renew.

In August, Arteta moved to allay fears over protracted contract negotiations, revealing: “Everybody feels comfortable that the timing of the contract is not going to be an issue because my will certainly is to be here and I’m very happy here.”

The 44-year-old will receive a significant pay increase when extending his deal, placing him among the world’s best paid managers. He already pockets $13.5 million per season and an added bonus of $6.8 million for Champions League qualification.

Arteta at the Forefront of Transfer Activity

Arteta (right) is key to all signings at Arsenal. | Agostino Gemito/PA Images/Getty Images

One key factor in Arteta’s eagerness to pen fresh terms is the level of power and control he boasts at the Emirates Stadium. The report labels him the club’s “most influential figure” and cites his involvement in how its run just as significant.

All decisions travel through the Spaniard and that includes those regarding recruitment. He’s at the center of the club’s transfer activity—and this summer was no different.

Arteta was reportedly at the “forefront of the club’s charm offensive” in ultimately unsuccessful transfers for Vinícius Júnior and Julián Alvarez.

Deals for Bruno Guimarães, Christos Tzolis and Ezri Konsa will all have been sanctioned by Arteta, as were the sales of Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

A Roster Built in Arteta’s Image

Arteta has hand-picked an incredible team. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arteta has manufactured an experienced, hard-working group of players, allowing him to prioritize defensive structure and game control. If Arsenal’s rivals were hoping they would take their foot off the gas, they will have been sorely disappointed early in the campaign.

The Gunners have won all four of their competitive fixtures and also kicked off their season by thrashing Manchester City in the Community Shield. They have conceded just once across their matches, surrendering an expected goals total of just 0.9 in the Premier League against Coventry City, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Their ability to control matches has been crucial to their ascent, and aided by last season’s success. Having finally won the Premier League title after several close calls, a weight has undoubtedly been lifted.

However, Arteta’s team isn’t perfect, and his forward line appears the most glaring weakness. It’s filled with technically exceptional players, but it’s still nowhere near as ruthless as those boasted by many of Europe’s leading sides.

Arsenal might regret not signing a superstar forward. | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Profligacy has been an issue for Arsenal even during their success, and Wednesday’s narrow win over Napoli was another example of where it almost proved costly. Despite creating 4.05 xG, they could only score once in their Champions League opener.

The lack of star power in Arsenal’s attack appears the only obstacle on course to yet more glory this campaign.