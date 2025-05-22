Supercomputer Predicts 2024–25 Premier League Top Five Ahead of Final Day
Three Premier League teams have already confirmed their place in the Champions League next season and they will be joined by another trio come the end of the weekend.
Premier League champions Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal have already guaranteed their spot in next season’s competition, while Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League triumph has secured their return to the Champions League despite the fact they’re currently fourth from bottom in the English top flight.
The final round of Premier League fixtures are staged this Sunday and the race for Champions League qualification is still alive and kicking. Five teams have the chance to reach Europe’s premier club competition by finishing in the top five, but only three will be celebrating come the end of Gameweek 38.
The Opta supercomputer has predicted who will make the cut.
Supercomputer Predicts Final Premier League Table
Liverpool will be officially handed the Premier League trophy this weekend as they host Crystal Palace, while Arsenal will be aiming to finish an ultimately frustrating campaign on a high by pouring more misery on bottom dwellers Southampton. Both will be relieved to have nothing on the line in their final outing of 2024–25.
Manchester City are currently perched in third place after their hugely important 3–1 victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday evening. Last weekend’s FA Cup final defeat to Palace epitomised an underwhelming campaign but Pep Guardiola’s side should achieve the bare minimum of qualifying for the Champions League. Away at Fulham—who have nothing but pride to play for—the CItyzens are given a whopping 96.92% chance of finishing in the top five given they only realistically need to draw.
Newcastle United have reasons to feel similarly optimistic because, despite losing to Arsenal last time out, they sit in fourth and are well-placed to make the Champions League. Due to their superior goal difference, victory at home to Everton on the final day will realistically be enough to secure their return to Europe’s top table. They have an 82.73% chance of retaining their place in the top five.
Chelsea find themselves in a similar position to Newcastle, knowing victory in Gameweek 38 will be enough for a Champions League berth due to their strong goal difference. But unlike Newcastle who have a relatively kind fixture to finish the campaign, the Blues must travel to fellow top-five challengers Nottingham Forest. A draw could be enough depending on results elsewhere and they are given a 57.41% chance of achieving their European ambitions.
Forest, who are currently in seventh and a point behind Chelsea and Newcastle, must beat the Blues on the final day to stand any chance of making the Champions League. Recent slip-ups have proved costly in their hunt for surprise qualification but even victory won’t be enough should Newcastle and Aston Villa both win on Sunday.
Villa are also relying on results elsewhere. While they are level on points with Chelsea and Newcastle, their inferior goal difference means they need their rivals to either draw or lose while securing victory for themselves against Europa League runners-up Manchester United. They would also qualify if they win at Old Trafford and Man City lose.
Predicted Position
Team
Chance of Qualifying for Champions League
1.
Liverpool
100%
2.
Arsenal
100%
3.
Man City
96.92%
4.
Newcastle
82.73%
5.
Chelsea
57.41%
6.
Aston Villa
42.57%
7.
Nottingham Forest
20.37%