SI

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Premier League Table Halfway Through the Season

Only six points separate the top three clubs battling for the English crown.

Amanda Langell

Arsenal went into the new year atop the table.
Arsenal went into the new year atop the table. / Mark Leech/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

The first half of the 2025–26 Premier League season is done and dusted, and Arsenal came out of Gameweek 19 with the edge over their two biggest competitions, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

A dizzying festive period, the opening of the winter transfer window and the shock departure of Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca set the stage for a mouthwatering final five months in the English top flight. To add to the drama, a flurry of head-turning results shook up the Premier League table.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all dropped points in their latest fixtures, while the Gunners went into the new year with three points thanks to a 4–1 victory over Unai Emery’s men.

New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

What was beginning to look like a reignited title race suddenly sees Mikel Arteta’s men with a four-point cushion to the Cityzens. Still, with 19 games left to play in the 2025–26 campaign, a few stumbles could see the fight for the English crown once again blown right open.

Here’s how Opta’s supercomputer predicts the Premier League title race to pan out in the second half of the season.

Supercomputer’s Predicted 2025–26 Premier League Table

Premier League Title Race

Arsenal
Arsenal are the frontrunners to win the 2025–26 Premier League. / Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Pos.

Team

Current Points

Expected Points

Title Percentage

1.

Arsenal

45

84.55

78.98

2.

Man City

41

76.92

16.69

3.

Aston Villa

39

72.85

4.15

After such a statement victory over Aston Villa, it comes as no surprise that Arsenal are still Opta’s pick to win the league. The supercomputer gives the Gunners a whopping 78.98% chance to hoist the Premier League title in May.

Arteta’s men are expected to end the season with around 84 points, the same total Liverpool recorded in last season’s title-winning campaign. Trailing the north London outfit by around seven points would be predicted runners-up, Man City.

The Cityzens’ electric run of form to close out the year got Pep Guardiola’s side right back in the title race, but a disappointing goalless draw with Sunderland puts the former English champions on the back foot.

Next. PL Table 2025. The Full Premier League Table of 2025. dark

Opta now only gives Man City a 16.69% chance of topping the league. The double-digit percentage is nothing to scoff at, especially compared to the chances of Aston Villa, but the team’s projected 77 points will not be enough to claim their ninth Premier League title.

The Villans perhaps started dreaming of championship glory amid their 11-game winning streak, but a humbling defeat at the Emirates re-centred expectations. Still, a third-place finish would be the club’s highest finish since 1993.

Champions League Spots

Liverpool
Liverpool kicked off the new year in fourth place. / Steven Halliwell/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Pos.

Team

Current Points

Expected Points

Champions League Percentage

4.

Liverpool

33

64.74

56.28

5.

Chelsea

30

59.28

20.71

6.

Man Utd

30

55.80

7.58

7.

Newcastle

26

55.04

5.62

8.

Everton

28

53.19

2.91

9.

Brentford

27

53.08

3.24

10.

Tottenham

26

52.65

3.01

Outside of the top clubs fighting for the English crown, several teams are battling to finish in the Champions League places. It is likely that the top five teams in the Premier League will secure a spot in UEFA’s premier club competition.

Despite their nightmare title defence, Liverpool are still expected to salvage their season by at least qualifying for the Champions League. The Reds are projected to finish fourth with just 65 points to their name.

Things aren’t going much better for Chelsea, who now have just one league win in their last seven matches following a 2–2 draw with Bournemouth. Although the Blues currently have a 20.71% chance of keeping their place in the Champions League, they could see their chances—and their placing—plummet without a turn in form.

Every Premier League Club’s New Year’s Resolution for 2026. dark. Next. Every PL Club’s New Year’s Resolution

Man Utd, meanwhile, have taken advantage of Liverpool and Chelsea’s struggles to climb their way up the table. Just one season after coming in 15th, the Red Devils are now projected to finish in sixth place with around 56 points, securing their return to European football.

Not far behind are Newcastle United, Everton and Brentford. Opta has the Magpies earning just one point fewer than Ruben Amorim’s side, with the Toffees and the Bees ending on 53 points. Such a congested table means just one blunder from Man Utd could be the difference between sixth and ninth place.

Firmly on the outside looking in are Tottenham, who will have to enjoy their time in the Champions League before their predicted 10th-place finish dashes any re-qualification hopes. Fifty-two points for Thomas Frank’s men will not be enough for even a Conference League spot.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.

Home/Soccer