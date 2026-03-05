Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Premier League Table After Man City’s Shock Midweek Stumble

The 2025–26 Premier League title race took another massive turn midweek, with leaders Arsenal widening the gap atop the standings following an unexpected poor result at home from nearest chasers Manchester City.

Arsenal were far from brilliant but managed to triumph 1–0 away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night. At the same time, City were twice unable to protect a lead and settled for a 2–2 draw at home against relegation candidate Nottingham Forest—snapping a four-game winning streak that saw them close the gap atop the table.

City’s dropped points could have massive ramifications in the title race, with Mikel Arteta’s side now comfortably in the driver’s seat entering the climactic stretch of the campaign.

But the results of the midweek Premier League action impacted more than just the title race. The push for the Champions League spots, as well as the relegation battle, were shaken up, adding further drama to the run-in.

Here’s how Opta’s supercomputer predicts the Premier League title race will unfold in the coming weeks following City’s blunder, as well as other important battles for positioning in England’s top flight.

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Premier League Title

Bukayo Saka (front) scored Arsenal’s winner against Brighton. | Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Position Club Current Points Predicted Points Title Chances 1. Arsenal 67 83.99 92.84% 2. Man City 60 76.02 7.16%

Opta already considered Arsenal the overwhelming title favorites heading into the midweek action, and Wednesday’s result combinations only strengthened the supercomputer’s faith in Arteta’s side.

The Gunners are expected to finish with 84 points, the same amount Liverpool collected a season ago to crown themselves champions.

Meanwhile, Man City’s hiccup against Forest saw them go seven points adrift of Arsenal. Although City have a game in hand and Arteta’s side still have to visit the Etihad later in the season, Opta has Pep Guardiola’s side finishing the season with 76 points in second place.

So significant was City’s midweek stumble in Opta’s eyes that Arsenal have increased their title odds by 10%. Following the weekend results where both sides won, Arsenal were given a 82.71% chance of winning the league to City’s 17.25%.

Days later and after just a two-point swing in the Gunners’ favor, Arsenal’s odds have risen to 92.84%, whilst the Citizens have seen theirs drop to 7.16%.

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Champions League Race

João Pedro’s hat-trick rekindled Chelsea’s Champions League dreams. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Position Club Current Points Predicted Points Qualification Chances 3. Aston Villa 51 65.55 63.31% 4. Man United 51 64.65 56.69% 5. Liverpool 48 62.98 40.61% 6. Chelsea 48 62.20 34.70%

The Premier League is all but guaranteed to send its top-five finishers to the Champions League in 2026–27. With two of the five tickets available reserved for the title contenders, it’s looking like it will be a four-team race for the remaining three—and Opta expects the battle to be dramatically close.

Three of those four candidates, Aston Villa, Man United and Liverpool, all lost midweek, with Chelsea the only one to collect three points. However, according to Opta, it’s Liam Rosenior’s Blues who are expected to miss out on Europe’s top-flight club competition next season.

Aston Villa are predicted to finish third despite winning just once in their last six league games. Opta expects Unai Emery’s side to correct course after getting dismantled at home by rivals Chelsea, finishing the season with around 66 points, which gives it 63.31% odds of making the Champions League.

Michael Carrick’s resurgent Man Utd were unable to make it three straight wins and instead fell to 10-men Newcastle United with a stoppage time dagger. Still, the Red Devils have been very good since the turn of the year and have a 56.69% chance of returning to the Champions League after a two-season absence, finishing fourth just one point behind Villa.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been one of the Premier League players of the season. | Steven Halliwell/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Liverpool were stunned by bottom of the league Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday in a calamitous defeat for the still reigning holders. The Reds had better than a 50% chance of making the Champions League just a few days ago; now, they’re still expected to finish fifth, but those odds have shrunk to 40.61%.

On the other hand, Chelsea’s Champions League dreams were re-ignited in their dominant display at Villa Park. The Blues cut the gap to all three teams ahead of them and doubled their European top-flight odds from 16.22% to 34.70% in a blink of an eye. Liverpool still have the edge to finish fifth ahead of them, but only by a microscopic 0.78 point margin, per Opta.

Brentford are the only other team the supercomputer gives any remote chance of shaking up the order and making the Champions League, even if it’s just a measly 4.02%.

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Premier League Relegation Battle

West Ham United secured an immense victory to further intensify the relegation battle. | West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Position Club Current Points Predicted Points Relegation Chances 15. Leeds 31 44.13 7.89% 16. Tottenham 29 42.21 7.64% 17. Nottingham Forest 28 38.45 28.86% 18. West Ham 28 35.14 55.52% 19. Burnley 19 27.80 99.36% 20. Wolves 16 22.15 99.93%

If Nottingham Forest drawing against City wasn’t enough to ignite the relegation battle, West Ham United also answered the call, winning away at Fulham to go level on points with the Tricky Trees, still sitting in the relegation places but within touching distance of an escape.

Leeds United fell to Sunderland at home on Tuesday in a result that they could eventually regret considering the results a day later. Leeds are still in 15th place and are expected to avoid relegation, with Opta giving them just a 7.89% chance of catastrophe come May. Still, they are now just three points clear of the drop zone.

But the biggest story in the relegation battle is unquestionably Tottenham Hotspur. If Igor Tudor’s side fall to Crystal Palace on Thursday, they’ll be just one point above West Ham in the relegation fight. The reigning Europa League holders currently just have 7.64% relegation odds—yet those could rise to panic levels if Spurs fail to win for the first time in 2026 against Palace.

Wolves at one point were in contention to become the worst side in Premier League history, but after snatching results against Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool in recent weeks, they now have 16 points, just three behind Burnley. In any case, both sides aren’t predicted to make a great escape, with the pair having greater than 99% odds of playing in the Championship next season.

