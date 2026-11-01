Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Table After Arsenal Claim Rare Anfield Victory
History suggested that Arsenal would cap a miserable week on Sunday afternoon when they traveled to Anfield.
The Gunners hadn’t won at Liverpool’s fabled grounds since 2012, when their manager, Mikel Arteta, started in midfield and Lukas Podolski opened the scoring in a 2–0 victory.
Their humiliation at League Two Fleetwood Town was fresh in the memory, yet the Gunners performed with a cool precision that seemingly only champions possess. Liverpool threw plenty at them after Kai Havertz’s early strike, but failed to make the most of the momentum they were able to build as the Kop roared.
Arsenal eventually saw out a statement victory on their familiar terms, grinding the Reds down by way of defensive stubbornness. Suddenly, their Highbury disaster merely appears to be a comical blip rather than a sign of collapse. And now, nine games into the season, they have control at the Premier League’s summit.
Here’s how Opta’s supercomputer forecasts the 2026–27 Premier League table after this weekend‘s action.
Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Title Winner
Predicted Position / Club
Actual Points
Predicted Points
Title Chance
1. Arsenal
24
81.21
68.23%
2. Man City
21
71.98
18.86%
3. Brighton
19
66.59
6.86%
4. Liverpool
15
63.21
3.06%
5. Chelsea
16
59.74
1.45%
Arsenal’s chances of retaining the Premier League title took a big jump after they followed Manchester City’s second consecutive defeat by winning at Anfield. The champions now boast more than a 68% chance of ensuring the title remains in north London, with City’s chances—not even taking into account a potential points deduction—reduced to less than 19%
It’s hard to envisage who could challenge the champions other than the guilty Cityzens, with a potential contender, Liverpool, stymied by the Gunners on Sunday. The Reds are already nine points adrift, and barely have a 3% chance of winning the league.
But how about Brighton & Hove Albion? By winning at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Fabian Hürzeler‘s Seagulls have now beaten both of the top two. It wouldn’t quite be a Leicester City, yet undeniably extraordinary. Still, Opta rates their title hopes as relatively slim (6.86%).
Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Champions League Race
Predicted Position / Club
Actual Points
Predicted Points
Qualification Chance
1. Arsenal
24
81.21
97.98%
2. Man City
21
71.98
84.18%
3. Brighton
19
66.59
65.93%
4. Liverpool
15
63.21
48.47%
5. Chelsea
16
59.74
31.31%
6. Aston Villa
12
55.39
16.05%
7. Bournemouth
12
55.10
15.85%
8. Brentford
14
53.20
11.03%
9. Tottenham
12
51.20
7.52%
10. Newcastle
11
50.55
6.73%
11. Everton
10
49.41
4.87%
12. Leeds
11
48.69
4.22%
13. Man Utd
7
44.00
1.48%
It’d take something remarkable for Arsenal to not play Champions League soccer, and although a dark cloud lingers over Man City, they, too, are projected to finish in the top five with ease.
Brighton won’t be thinking about the title just yet, with a Champions League spot their priority. They’re the only other team backed by Opta to have more than a 50/50 chance of qualifying for UEFA’s premier club competition. Liverpool (48.47%) and Chelsea (31.31%), who needed to bounce back against Manchester United on Saturday, also have good odds.
United’s chances have fallen all the way down to 1.48% after their winless run in all competitions extended to nine games. Suddenly, Tottenham Hotspur are in the ascendancy, winning three on the bounce. Roberto De Zerbi’s team is coming together, and a top-five finish may well be the target. Their Champions League chances now sit at 7.52%, better than Newcastle United (6.73%), Everton (4.87%) and Leeds United (4.22%).
The in-form Bournemouth (15.85%) and Brentford (11.03%) each harbor legitimate hopes of qualifying for the competition for the first time. The Cherries could do what Aston Villa did last season and qualify by winning the Europa League, having finished fifth in the top-flight.
Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Relegation Battle
Predicted Position / Club
Actual Points
Predicted Points
Relegation Chance
11. Everton
10
49.41
9.21%
12. Leeds
11
48.69
9.46%
13. Man Utd
7
44.00
22.16%
14. Fulham
9
43.59
23.44%
15. Ipswich
11
43.65
24.20%
16. Hull
11
41.99
30.03%
17. Nott'm Forest
6
41.67
31.86%
18. Coventry
9
40.67
37.20%
19. Crystal Palace
7
39.48
44.15%
20. Sunderland
5
38.45
47.62%
Spurs have escaped the projected relegation scrap following their upsurge, replaced by the wretched Man Utd. Sitting 17th in the table with a measly seven points, the Red Devils worryingly have more than a 22% chance of succumbing to the second tier.
Still, the unthinkable remains unlikely, given the swathe of teams Opta thinks could be in more trouble. None more so than Sunderland, who sit bottom of the pile with five points and may well be the next to falter during their second season back in the Premier League. Their odds of going down are currently the highest at 47.62%, closely followed by Crystal Palace (44.15%).
Coventry City (37.20%) have settled in, but are currently slated not to have enough to stay up. Ipswich Town (24.20%) and Hull City (30.03%) will be encouraged by the fact that no newly promoted team has been relegated after notching at least 11 points after nine games since 2010–11.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.