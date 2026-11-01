Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Table After Arsenal Claim Rare Anfield Victory

History suggested that Arsenal would cap a miserable week on Sunday afternoon when they traveled to Anfield.

The Gunners hadn’t won at Liverpool’s fabled grounds since 2012, when their manager, Mikel Arteta, started in midfield and Lukas Podolski opened the scoring in a 2–0 victory.

Their humiliation at League Two Fleetwood Town was fresh in the memory, yet the Gunners performed with a cool precision that seemingly only champions possess. Liverpool threw plenty at them after Kai Havertz’s early strike, but failed to make the most of the momentum they were able to build as the Kop roared.

Arsenal eventually saw out a statement victory on their familiar terms, grinding the Reds down by way of defensive stubbornness. Suddenly, their Highbury disaster merely appears to be a comical blip rather than a sign of collapse. And now, nine games into the season, they have control at the Premier League’s summit.

Here’s how Opta’s supercomputer forecasts the 2026–27 Premier League table after this weekend‘s action.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Title Winner

Brighton have now beaten the top two. | Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

Predicted Position / Club Actual Points Predicted Points Title Chance 1. Arsenal 24 81.21 68.23% 2. Man City 21 71.98 18.86% 3. Brighton 19 66.59 6.86% 4. Liverpool 15 63.21 3.06% 5. Chelsea 16 59.74 1.45%

Arsenal’s chances of retaining the Premier League title took a big jump after they followed Manchester City’s second consecutive defeat by winning at Anfield. The champions now boast more than a 68% chance of ensuring the title remains in north London, with City’s chances—not even taking into account a potential points deduction—reduced to less than 19%

It’s hard to envisage who could challenge the champions other than the guilty Cityzens, with a potential contender, Liverpool, stymied by the Gunners on Sunday. The Reds are already nine points adrift, and barely have a 3% chance of winning the league.

But how about Brighton & Hove Albion? By winning at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Fabian Hürzeler‘s Seagulls have now beaten both of the top two. It wouldn’t quite be a Leicester City, yet undeniably extraordinary. Still, Opta rates their title hopes as relatively slim (6.86%).

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Champions League Race

Spurs are on the up. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Predicted Position / Club Actual Points Predicted Points Qualification Chance 1. Arsenal 24 81.21 97.98% 2. Man City 21 71.98 84.18% 3. Brighton 19 66.59 65.93% 4. Liverpool 15 63.21 48.47% 5. Chelsea 16 59.74 31.31% 6. Aston Villa 12 55.39 16.05% 7. Bournemouth 12 55.10 15.85% 8. Brentford 14 53.20 11.03% 9. Tottenham 12 51.20 7.52% 10. Newcastle 11 50.55 6.73% 11. Everton 10 49.41 4.87% 12. Leeds 11 48.69 4.22% 13. Man Utd 7 44.00 1.48%

It’d take something remarkable for Arsenal to not play Champions League soccer, and although a dark cloud lingers over Man City, they, too, are projected to finish in the top five with ease.

Brighton won’t be thinking about the title just yet, with a Champions League spot their priority. They’re the only other team backed by Opta to have more than a 50/50 chance of qualifying for UEFA’s premier club competition. Liverpool (48.47%) and Chelsea (31.31%), who needed to bounce back against Manchester United on Saturday, also have good odds.

United’s chances have fallen all the way down to 1.48% after their winless run in all competitions extended to nine games. Suddenly, Tottenham Hotspur are in the ascendancy, winning three on the bounce. Roberto De Zerbi’s team is coming together, and a top-five finish may well be the target. Their Champions League chances now sit at 7.52%, better than Newcastle United (6.73%), Everton (4.87%) and Leeds United (4.22%).

The in-form Bournemouth (15.85%) and Brentford (11.03%) each harbor legitimate hopes of qualifying for the competition for the first time. The Cherries could do what Aston Villa did last season and qualify by winning the Europa League, having finished fifth in the top-flight.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Relegation Battle

They couldn’t, could they? | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Predicted Position / Club Actual Points Predicted Points Relegation Chance 11. Everton 10 49.41 9.21% 12. Leeds 11 48.69 9.46% 13. Man Utd 7 44.00 22.16% 14. Fulham 9 43.59 23.44% 15. Ipswich 11 43.65 24.20% 16. Hull 11 41.99 30.03% 17. Nott'm Forest 6 41.67 31.86% 18. Coventry 9 40.67 37.20% 19. Crystal Palace 7 39.48 44.15% 20. Sunderland 5 38.45 47.62%

Spurs have escaped the projected relegation scrap following their upsurge, replaced by the wretched Man Utd. Sitting 17th in the table with a measly seven points, the Red Devils worryingly have more than a 22% chance of succumbing to the second tier.

Still, the unthinkable remains unlikely, given the swathe of teams Opta thinks could be in more trouble. None more so than Sunderland, who sit bottom of the pile with five points and may well be the next to falter during their second season back in the Premier League. Their odds of going down are currently the highest at 47.62%, closely followed by Crystal Palace (44.15%).

Coventry City (37.20%) have settled in, but are currently slated not to have enough to stay up. Ipswich Town (24.20%) and Hull City (30.03%) will be encouraged by the fact that no newly promoted team has been relegated after notching at least 11 points after nine games since 2010–11.