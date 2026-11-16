Supercomputer Predicts Relegation Battle After Thomas Frank Appointed by Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have turned to former Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank as the savor to lead them off the foot of the Premier League table.

Palace took just seven points from their first 10 league games of the new season (and still managed to win twice as many matches as Manchester United) under Pierre Sage, who paid the price with his job last week.

“It’s an honor to sit here and be in charge of this fantastic football club,” Frank told club media. “I’m really, really looking forward to it.

“Crystal Palace is an iconic club in England and in the Premier League. I will do everything I possibly can to help and support the players and everyone around the place, and I’m really looking forward to meeting them.”

Frank was reportedly one of several candidates under consideration at Palace, with the net cast far and wide enough to cover battle hardened relegation specialist Sean Dyche and Australia national team boss Tony Popovic, a coach with just 20 matches of managerial experience outside the southern hemisphere.

Coventry City’s Frank Lampard was also thought to be a figure under consideration and the newly promoted outfit serves as the first opponent for Palace following the position change.

Crystal Palace’s Next Five Fixtures

Saturday, Nov. 21: Coventry City (A)

(A) Thursday, Nov. 26: Real Sociedad (H)

(H) Sunday, Nov. 29: Hull City (H)

(H) Wednesday, Dec. 2: Chelsea (A)

(A) Saturday, Dec. 5: Aston Villa (A)

Frank left a Tottenham side winless in eight games teetering in 16th place last season. Palace find themselves in even tougher times but the Danish boss certainly talks a big game in the face of adversity. “In a storm,” he likes to say, “some are building fences and hiding behind it, others are building windmills and getting stronger and getting more energy and learning from it.”

Despite Frank’s arrival, there is the real fear that Palace get blown out of the Premier League.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Relegation Battle

Manchester United are also in the mire. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Predicted Position Team Predicted Points Relegation Chances 12. Newcastle 47.80 10.79% 13. Nottingham Forest 44.76 19.53% 14. Man Utd 44.41 20.30% 15. Fulham 42.74 26.49% 16. Ipswich 41.86 30.54% 17. Hull 41.69 30.88% 18. Sunderland 39.73 41.72% 19. Coventry 39.66 42.70% 20. Crystal Palace 37.54 54.02%

Data via Opta.

Quite what impact any manager can have on a team is a matter of debate is some statistical circles, yet the influence Frank can exude is all the more contentious. The affable tactician thrived in a Brentford setup perfectly calibrated to succeed, almost regardless of the manager as long as they buy into the approach. Frank’s record in west London shouldn’t be casually dismissed, but it would be negligent to ignore how well most coaches in the Matthew Benham era of ownership have performed at Brentford.

Frank collected 29 points from 27 Premier League games at Tottenham, a club gripped by a vicious cycle rather than virtuous system of success at Brentford. Outside those two positions, the 53-year-old’s only previous experience of senior management was at Bröndby in Denmark, when he quit after the club chairman criticized him on a fan forum using a pseudonym on his son’s account.

Opta’s supercomputer takes a dim view of Frank’s impact, predicting Palace’s relegation in more than half of the 10,000 simulations run of this season’s fixtures. Yet, the race at the bottom is still expected to be tight. The newly promoted trio of Coventry, Ipswich Town and Hull City are all predicted to be circling the plug hole come May, while Sunderland’s dreadful start to the new campaign—a win over Chelsea notwithstanding—will be hard to recover from.

The only other club to change their manager this season is also in demotion danger. Mauricio Pochettino has inherited a Manchester United side currently slumped in the relegation zone which finishes in that position in more than one-fifth of Opta’s simulations.