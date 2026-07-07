Switzerland vs. Colombia—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Switzerland and Colombia have met four times throughout their histories, with Colombia holding the slight edge in the head-to-head record with two wins to Switzerland’s one. Their most recent meeting, however, came back in 2007, meaning current form will be far more telling ahead of their 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash.
Colombia has continued to play with the attacking intent it showed during qualifying, registering 79 shots across its four games—the second-highest total at the tournament. However, a 6% conversion rate and just five goals scored highlight its struggles to turn pressure into results.
Switzerland, by contrast, has been far more clinical, scoring nine goals at a 16% conversion rate.
With both teams averaging similar possession numbers, this World Cup clash could come down to efficiency in the final third. If Colombia can finally find its finishing touch, it can trouble Switzerland—but the numbers suggest the Swiss are better equipped to deliver the decisive moment.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.