Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal Joins Real Madrid’s Directors Board—But What Will He Do?

Real Madrid announced on Wednesday that legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal is set to become the club’s 20th member of the board of directors pending the ratification of the club’s general assembly of members.

Nadal, who’s been an honorary Real Madrid member since 2011, is now expected to become Pérez's latest Galáctico signing, with his introduction to the board of directors expected to become official during Madrid’s upcoming general assembly on Nov. 21.

“The Board of Directors of Real Madrid C. F., meeting today, Wednesday, Nov. 4, has agreed to submit to the General Assembly of Delegate Members the ratification of the appointment of Rafael Nadal Parera, member number 67,778 of our club, as a new member of the Board of Directors,” Real Madrid said in a club statement.

“For Real Madrid and for all madridistas, it is an immense honor that a figure of his sporting and human stature, a reference in Spanish and global sports, joins our Board of Directors and contributes, from this role, to the present and future of our club.

“His persona represents much more than his achievements,” the statement continued. “His talent, his continuous drive for improvement, his capacity for sacrifice, his competitiveness, his humility, his respect for rivals and teammates, and his solidarity make him an example both on and off the court.

“All these values are part of Real Madrid’s identity, and Rafael Nadal has represented and upheld them throughout his sporting life, becoming a role model for millions of people around the world.”

Nadal Accepts New Role in Real Madrid’s Board of Directors

Rafael Nadal (right) is a lifelong Real Madrid fan. | Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Nadal retired from tennis in 2024 after putting together one of the greatest careers of any Spanish athlete ever.

“With his extraordinary record, boasting 92 individual titles, including 22 Grand Slams, 2 Olympic gold medals, 5 Davis Cups with Spain, and the number 1 spot in the world rankings, Rafael Nadal has had a legendary sports career,” Madrid’s statement read.

But even before he dominated tennis courts all over the world for over two decades, Nadal was already a passionate Real Madrid supporter. The childhood fan has matured into a decorated 40-year-old sportsman, and he took to social media to announce he had accepted the proposal to join Los Blancos’ board.

“I want to thank president Florentino Pérez and the board for proposing that I join the board of directors of Real Madrid,” Nadal wrote. “I have accepted this proposal with great excitement, a desire to learn, and a willingness to contribute everything I can.”

What Will Nadal’s Role at Real Madrid Be?

Rafael Nadal can often be found at the Bernabéu stands during Real Madrid games. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Back in 2023, Nadal told The Athletic he’d like to one day take over as Real Madrid president. Still, when Pérez announced presidential elections back in May, Nadal was quick to dismiss any possibility of throwing his hat in the ring.

Now, many view Nadal joining Madrid’s board of directors as the next step towards his potential presidency. But in the hours after Los Blancos confirmed their proposal, The Athletic’s Guillermo Rai spoke with DAZN to share some insight on what Nadal’s new role entails.

“What’s expected is that he doesn’t have an executive role,” Rai said. “That means that at the moment he won’t be part of the club’s operations, he won’t make any decisions. He’ll be more of a consultant than an executive.

“Mind you, I’m being told that this [Nadal’s appointment] is part of a process of transition which will be important in the future,” Rai added. “They are trying to build a very strong team around Florentino for the future, especially thinking about the transition that has many people expectant. We’ll see what happens in the coming years at Real Madrid once Florentino Pérez leaves.”

Rai alluded to the fact that Nadal hasn’t shied away from expressing his desire to one day sit on Madrid’s presidential chair, while also adding that Nadal has always shown the utmost respect for Pérez—even distancing himself from Enrique Riquelme when he challenged Pérez for the presidency over the summer.

Nadal has long been signaled as a potential Pérez successor, and this latest development will only intensify those rumors. It might take years until it materializes, but a path appears to be taking shape that would see Nadal, one of the greatest athletes of the 21st century, one day become Real Madrid president.