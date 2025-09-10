The 28 Highest Rated La Liga Players in EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports unveiled the 28 highest rated players in the soon the be released EA Sports FC 26 title, with Kylian Mbappé leading the way in Spain’s top-flight.
After a monumental first season at the Santiago Bernabéu where he scored 44 goals across all competitions, eclipsing the previous Real Madrid debut season goalscoring record set by Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s not surprising to see Mbappé top the La Liga standings.
Mbappé’s 91 overall rating is not only the highest in La Liga, it’s also the highest in the whole game, an honor he shares with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. Jude Bellingham is the only other La Liga player to crack the 90 overall barrier. Then, Barcelona’s Raphinha rounds-up the podium as the highest 89 rated player in Spain’s top-flight, with Lamine Yamal and Pedri close behind.
As expected, Real Madrid and Barcelona stars have the highest La Liga ratings in EA Sports FC 26, with nine of the 10 highest ratings belonging to players from the two rivals.
In total, Los Blancos lead the way with 10 players among the 28 highest rated La Liga stars in the game. Barcelona follow closely behind with eight, and Atlético Madrid is next with four representatives. Athletic Club is the only other team with multiple players among the top 28.
Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo are the only other La Liga teams represented on the list.
Check out the top 28 rated La Liga players below:
- Kylian Mbappé—Real Madrid, 91
- Jude Bellingham—Real Madrid, 90
- Raphinha—Barcelona, 89
- Lamine Yamal—Barcelona, 89
- Pedri—Barcelona, 89
- Fede Valverde—Real Madrid, 89
- Vinícius Júnior—Real Madrid, 89
- Thibaut Courtois—Real Madrid, 89
- Robert Lewandowski—Barcelona, 88
- Jan Oblak—Atlético Madrid, 88
- Frenkie de Jong—Barcelona, 87
- Jules Koundé—Barcelona, 87
- Julián Álvarez—Atlético Madrid, 87
- Antonio Rüdiger—Real Madrid, 86
- Trent Alexander-Arnold—Real Madrid, 86
- Nico Williams—Athletic Club, 86
- Marc-André ter Stegen—Barcelona, 86
- Dani Olmo—Barcelona, 85
- Dani Carvajal—Real Madrid, 85
- Rodrygo—Real Madrid, 85
- Antoine Griezmann—Atlético Madrid, 85
- Unai Simón—Athletic Club, 85
- Isco—Real Betis, 84
- Álex Baena—Atlético Madrid, 84
- Oihan Sancet—Athletic Club, 84
- Éder Militão—Real Madrid, 84
- Alex Remiro—Real Sociedad, 83
- Iago Aspas—Celta Vigo, 83