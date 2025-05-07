Thierry Henry Urges Barcelona to Focus on Real Madrid, El Clasico After Champions League Exit
After watching Inter Milan eliminate Barcelona 7–6 on aggregate in the Champions League semifinals, Thierry Henry offered some advice to his former club.
Barcelona were two minutes away from making their first Champions League final since 2015 when Francesco Acerbi bagged a stoppage-time equalizer to bring Inter Milan level on the night (3–3) and level on aggregate (6–6). The thrilling Champions League semifinal tie went into extra time and it was Davide Frattesi who played hero for the Nerazzurri, scoring the winner in the 99th minute.
Barcelona, after mounting a three-goal comeback in regulation, could not find one more to force a penalty shootout. The San Siro erupted when the final whistle blew as Simone Inzaghi and Inter Milan's bench ran onto the pitch to celebrate while Barcelona took in the heartbreaking defeat.
Following the game, Henry spoke about the devastation Barcelona must be feeling in the aftermath of such a close defeat, especially when the team had dreams of securing a treble.
"I feel like you're asking yourself if that really happened. You know, when you wake up and lose a game like that—I've been there, losing a World Cup final, a Champions League final, a semifinal or whatever. You wake up and think, did that really happen? Did I dream it? Or rather, it wasn't a dream, it was a nightmare. It's hard," Henry said.
Still, the former Arsenal and Barcelona star urged the Catalans to turn their focus to Real Madrid. In just five days, the bitter rivals will face off in what could be a title-deciding El Clásico.
"The game you want, to make sure you don't stay with that feeling for too long, is to play against Real Madrid. That's the game you want because the city gets you back into the swing of things, the situation in La Liga gets you back into it, and it's El Clásico," Henry said.
"That's what you want, and we're going to find out if they're in good shape or not right away. It's four points [in the La Liga title race]. You can almost achieve that by winning there, especially against your archrivals."
It will be a quick turnaround for Barcelona, both physically and emotionally, but the Catalans must prepare to host Real Madrid at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Hansi Flick's men already defeated Los Blancos in this season's previous three Clásicos, most recently in the Copa del Rey final.
Despite the tough loss in the Champions League, Barcelona will still feel confident going against Real Madrid. After the Copa del Rey final, Lamine Yamal even said, "While I'm winning, [Real Madrid] can't say anything. When they beat me, they can."
The two sides will come together for a fourth and final time this season on May 11, and three points for Barcelona all-but ensures the Catalans will win La Liga in Flick's debut campaign.