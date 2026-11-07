‘Up and Down’—Thomas Tuchel’s Honest Admission on Jude Bellingham Relationship

England manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted he has had an “up and down” relationship with midfielder Jude Bellingham, but is hopeful the worst of the roller coaster is behind the pair.

Just a few months into his England tenure, Tuchel described Bellingham’s on-field behavior as “repulsive.” He quickly apologized, insisting it was a poor choice of words in his second language, but concerns remained and were exacerbated when the Real Madrid midfielder was left out of a squad in October 2025.

Tensions soon subsided and Bellingham played a starring role for England at the 2026 World Cup, even if there were signs of his uncomfortable relationship with Tuchel at times. Things ultimately went full-circle when Tuchel urged Bellingham to continue showing the same kind of attributes that initially divided the pair.

“It was a bit of an up and down [relationship], of course, but we are in a good place,” Tuchel said.

“I love to be his coach. He’s a top player, a very influential player and I think it goes both ways. If Jude was not feeling comfortable he would not perform on that level.

“In the moment you see he’s happy to come into camp, he’s happy with the role he has, he’s fully invested.

“I hope we have finished with the down. You never know as a coach!”

Tuchel Invites Second Bellingham to England Duty

Jobe Bellingham (right) has joined his brother in the England camp. | Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Getty Images

Boosting Tuchel’s relationship with Bellingham was his recent decision to hand a first call-up to his younger brother, who goes by his first name of Jobe.

Jobe, 21, came through the same Birmingham City academy as his brother but made his name at Sunderland, earning himself an expensive move to another of Bellingham’s former sides, Borussia Dortmund, in the summer of 2025.

“Yeah Jude and I have spoken about his brother because I was aware it was always his dream to play with Jobe for England,” Tuchel reflected.

“Jude was always saying, ‘Watch him, watch him, he’s good, he can make it.’ I would say, ‘Yeah we are watching him.’

“I think he actually watched training very early in my reign. He came over and watched his brother train. We chatted and said it would be nice if one day he was with him.

“He was very kind and very polite and I'm glad to have him in camp. Everyone will compare them and he has to live with this.

“They look similar, even in their movements, but they are very different players. Jobe is more defensive. I think they are also different characters, at least that’s what I heard.

“He couldn’t stop smiling when I called to tell him the news. He has the same beautiful smile like Jude so it’s nice to have him.”