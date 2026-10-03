‘Big Topic’—Thomas Tuchel Reveals Impact of Man City Guilty Verdict on England Stars

England manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted the guilty verdict against Manchester City has taken its toll on the squad during this international break.

The outcome of a lengthy investigation into City was revealed while the squad were all away on international duty, rocking the players with the news that the club had been found guilty of inflating sponsorship payments to avoid breaking Financial Fair Play regulations.

A whole host of punishments have been suggested, most of which would have catastrophic impacts on the club and, therefore, the players that represent the Cityzens.

We have already seen Norway striker Erling Haaland and Portugal center back Rúben Dias speaking on the pitch during the international break, and now Tuchel has admitted his England players have all been discussing the saga.

“I think it is a distraction,” said Tuchel, whose England roster includes Marc Guéhi and Elliot Anderson after left back Nico O’Reilly withdrew from injury. “It is. Let’s say it is a subject. If it’s a distraction, I don’t know.

“It is of course a topic and we speak about it at dinner and at a table of eight or 12 people. We speak about it at breakfast. I know the Man City players get a lot of messages and phone calls and feedback about it.

“Are they worried or concerned? I think that would be a very human reaction if you don’t know what’s going on for the club that you signed. They’re still young. They’re ambitious. They’re told they are totally innocent and don’t know what’s going on. It is a subject.

“I am again not sure if it’s a distraction. I don’t see it when I see them in my meetings. I don’t see it how they behave with other teammates, and I don’t see it in training being a distraction. But it’s a topic. How can’t it be?”

What Will Happen to Man City Stars?

Nico O’Reilly left the England squad through injury. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

At this point, it is impossible to know.

City have appealed the verdict against them, continuing to stress their innocence. It is not yet clear whether any punishments will be handed out imminently or following the conclusion of the next legal battle with the Premier League.

None of the City players will be directly harmed by any sanctions, but a severe punishment could alter life at the club as we know it.

Expulsion from the Premier League would obviously leave players in limbo, while any points deduction or subsequent relegation could impact earnings and could easily lead to City’s big names looking for new clubs.

Man City Saga Becomes Worldwide Topic

The world has been gripped. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

England is by far the only nation with at least one City player in the ranks this month. Players are away representing the likes of Argentina, France and Uzbekistan, where the topic of the club’s guilty verdict is likely to have been discussed at length.

The subject has even found its way into locker rooms that do not have any City players, with Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United admitting it has gripped the Welsh squad as well.

“Everyone has talked about it,” Ampadu said.

“Don’t think I have an opinion on it, to be honest. It’s something that will be sorted elsewhere, and I am not sure when.

“We will wait and see, but yes, everyone has talked about it.”