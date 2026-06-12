‘Full Package’—Thomas Tuchel Lauds Man City, Man Utd Midfield Target

Manchester City and Manchester United transfer target Elliot Anderson certainly has a big fan in England manager Thomas Tuchel, whom he labelled the "full package" on the eve of the World Cup.

Tuchel took to the Nottingham Forest midfielder arguably before he rose to mainstream prominence and became recognized as one of the Premier League’s standouts at his position.

Anderson made his England debut in September 2025, at the start of a league campaign in which he’d play every single game for a struggling Forest team and end with the most touches (3,300), duels won (297), fouls won (80) and possessions won (306) in the division.

He’s established a stellar dynamic alongside Declan Rice for the national team, and is set to play a major role for his country in North America. England starts its World Cup campaign against familiar foes Croatia next Wednesday.

’Top Player’—Tuchel Loves In-Demand Elliot Anderson

Anderson will play a major role for England at the World Cup. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

Anderson’s two brilliant seasons at the City Ground, not to mention his work with the Three Lions, have seen him garner the attention of the two major Manchester clubs.

City and United want to sign Anderson this summer, and one man who completely gets the hype is Tuchel. “He’s a top player,” Tuchel said after England’s warm-up victory over Costa Rica. “There’s nothing more to say, he’s the full package.

The German refused to entertain talk surrounding Anderson’s future, but did warn the 23-year-old about potentially “changing” if he joins a top club.

“Even if a transfer is completed, hopefully, he stays the same person. Nothing will change overnight with him if he wakes up, he’s not a new player."

It’s set to take a British record fee for Forest to part ways with Anderson, who could cost as much as £120 million ($161 million).

“People will try to hang around his neck this price but, in reality, nothing changes, he just changes the club and that’s the rules of the game,” Tuchel added. “Hopefully he just stays the same—a humble, determined, hungry football player.”

Man City Leading Race to Sign England Star

Enzo Maresca will succeed Pep Guardiola at Man City. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

While Man Utd are in the hunt, City are much further along in their pursuit of combative midfielder Anderson.

The Cityzens have reportedly sent a bid worth the aforementioned £120 million ($161 million), which includes £15 million ($20 million) in performance-related add-ons. Forest are demanding more money up front, with owner Evangelos Marinakis digging his heels in.

Whether a compromise can be reached remains to be seen, with City also shortlisting Sandro Tonali in their bid to replace the seemingly Real Madrid-bound Bernardo Silva.

Rodri could yet sign a contract extension after it was revealed that Real Madrid won’t be making a move for him this summer, but Nico González, who only joined the club in January 2025, could already be set to depart. Tijjani Reijnders’ future is in doubt, too.

There was a major reshuffle in midfield towards the end of Guardiola’s tenure in Manchester. Now, it looks like his probable successor, Enzo Maresca, will oversee another.

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