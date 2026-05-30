Three Questions the USMNT Have to Answer Before the World Cup

When U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino steps onto the touchline this week, the stakes will feel very different—the World Cup is just around the corner.

After naming his official 26-man squad for the tournament this week, Pochettino will have to answer several questions in the two pre-tournament friendlies, starting with Sunday’s clash against AFCON finalists Senegal in Charlotte, before a send-off game against Germany in front of a sold-out crowd in Chicago.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at three key questions the USMNT have to answer in the two friendlies, before opening Group D action at the World Cup against Paraguay on June 12.

Can Pulisic Rekindle His Confidence?

Christian Pulisic headlines the USMNT 2026 World Cup roster. | Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Last summer, Christian Pulisic was nowhere to be seen, choosing to take time off to rest and recover before the 2025-26 AC Milan campaign and the 2026 World Cup, rather than playing in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. With that absence and his further struggles with club and country, it means it’s been 18 months since he last hit the back of the net wearing the Stars and Stripes.

At his best, Pulisic can be the pivotal piece of the USMNT. He remains the one who has achieved the most success as an attacking player in Europe, becoming the first American to play in and win a Champions League final. At the start of the 2025-26 season, he was in incredible form as well, becoming an outside contender for the Serie A Golden Boot with eight goals in the first 11 games.

The new calendar year, however, has been rough. Goalless in 19 games since November with Milan in addition to his lengthy USMNT drought. While Pochettino has said that he is sure Pulisic will score at the World Cup, finding that form in the friendlies will be vital to the USMNT’s ceiling for success.

Will Matt Freese Claim the No. 1 Job?

Matt Freese is the likely World Cup starter. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Since Matt Turner put forward two humbling performances in losses against Mexico and Canada at the March 2025 Concacaf Nations League finals, the USMNT goalkeeping role has been Matt Freese’s. The latter started every game at the Gold Cup and throughout the fall friendlies. Yet, the March window saw Pochettino hand both a match, indicating that the starting role is far from determined.

While there has been no determination as to the starting goalkeeper for either friendly or the June 12 World Cup opener, expect each of the MLS Eastern Conference backstops to get minutes in the friendlies, with Freese holding the inside edge on the top job.

Freese’s advantage, though, may not be a stranglehold on the role. In MLS play, Turner has a 76.9 save percentage, best in the Eastern Conference and second in the league, compared to Freese’s 70.4. At the same time, Turner has been more valuable to the New England Revolution, with a league-leading six goals prevented measure, compared to Freese’s 0.5, with that statistic indicating how many goals a goalkeeper would have expected to concede compared to how many they actually conceded.

It’s going to be a toss-up over the two friendlies. Both are formidable starters, and Freese seems the favorite, despite Turner’s better numbers and World Cup experience—regardless, it will be a key to watch.

Which Formation Works?

Weston McKennie is the most in-form USMNT midfielder. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

As much as Pochettino has toyed around with his squad selection, lineup and formations through his USMNT tenure, these games will likely see very little of that, should his first choice work. He’s not assessing players anymore; it’s about getting the team to play to the best of their abilities and to maximize each player's potential through tactical approaches.

There are plenty of options. Yet, expect him to start with a 4-2-3-1, with Balogun leading the line, a midfield pivot of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie and an attacking midfield trio of Tim Weah, Malik Tillman and Christian Pulisic. That setup is likely his safest, with the possibility of adding Gio Reyna to the mix as a starter should he show a more complete product than he has in recent years at club and country level.

If Pochettino isn’t satisfied with the 4-2-3-1, each of the 3-4-2-1 and 3-4-3 remains a possibility. Whichever way he goes, the more time committed to a single setup in these games, the better.

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