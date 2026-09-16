Three USMNT World Cup Stars Mauricio Pochettino Could Leave Off Fall Friendly Roster

Soccer fans across the United States got to know the 26 men who wore red, white and blue this summer, but new faces will join the squad when it reconvenes this month for four friendly matches.

Set to face Chile, Peru, Canada and Mexico in the first games since falling out of the round of 16 at the World Cup, the USMNT will look to usher in a new era, while maintaining some of the momentum built through the summer.

On Thursday, manager Mauricio Pochettino will unveil his roster, and it is expected to include some new names, with 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan potentially headlining the group. To add those names, though, others must fall off the list.

Here, Sports Illustrated breaks down three stars of the 2026 World Cup squad who might not be selected by Pochettino this time around.

Tim Ream

Tim Ream’s time with the USMNT is likely over. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Tim Ream’s time with the USMNT is likely over. After 86 caps and captaining the team at the 2026 World Cup, the 36-year-old Charlotte FC center back will likely give way to younger talents, while also allowing Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards to take the lead in central defense.

While the USMNT may not have the deepest center back pool yet, a younger, uncapped option like the Philadelphia Union’s Neil Pierre could stand a chance at earning a roster spot. In the meantime, the likes of soon-to-be Union center back Mark McKenzie, Celtic FC’s Auston Trusty or West Bromwich Albion’s George Campbell could fill the role, with all three below 34 by the time the 2030 World Cup rolls around.

Despite being an MLS All-Star selection, Ream has struggled to keep up with some of the faster attackers in the Eastern Conference and may not be suited to the tests of the international level, given the types of opponents the USMNT wants to contend with. Through 18 games this season, he sits in just the sixth percentile for defensive actions per 90 minutes and averages a measly 0.63 tackles per 90. His 4.69 clearances per 90 is also in the bottom half of all MLS defenders.

Ream’s service to the USMNT has been undeniably productive, but the time has come to flip the page to 2030, a story he likely won’t play a part in.

Matt Freese

Matt Freese could be cut from this window, but will be an option for the future. | MB Media/Getty Images

Matt Freese being left off the USMNT’s fall roster would be a surprise, but it is certainly possible that the 2026 World Cup starter isn’t part of the immediate plans for this window. At this point, it is clear what the 28-year-old brings between the sticks, and he likely has no upward move in his career from New York City FC, where he is signed through 2030.

With Freese’s known qualities and limited experience in 19 caps, he might not be worth a roster spot in a camp where Pochettino could look at other talents. Unlike Ream, though, missing this camp likely wouldn’t end Freese’s time with the USMNT; he could still remain in contention to start in November when competitive games resume.

Expect only one of Freese or the New England Revolution’s Matt Turner to be on Thursday’s squad announcement. Chicago Fire 22-year-old Chris Brady is likely to remain on the team after serving as the World Cup third-choice, and there are calls for Nashville SC’s Brian Schwake, who is uncapped at 25 but has been the best backstop in MLS this season.

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun hasn’t played since the World Cup. | Luke Hales/Getty Images

The last few months have not been kind to Folarin Balogun, and the USMNT could let him recover and stay at Monaco to regain his best form instead of bringing him on long-haul flights from Europe. He is undoubtedly a vital piece of the team’s future, but he may be the type of player who isn’t needed in a relatively inconsequential camp.

The 25-year-old has yet to play since the team’s loss to Belgium in the round of 16, a game where he was the main storyline after controversy led U.S. President Donald Trump to step in and influence FIFA to suspend his red card from the round of 32. Since then, a Deadline Day move to Everton fell through, and he picked up a knock that has kept him out of Monaco’s early-season plans.

Expect Balogun to be in the team for November, but there is a real chance he will be left out of the early fall plans.