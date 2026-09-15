USMNT Projected 2026 Fall Roster—Locks, Fringe Players, Teenage Newcomers

It’s time to start anew.

The U.S. men’s national team will come together later this month for the first time since the 2026 World Cup on home soil. Although shrouded in heartbreak and controversy by the end, it was a largely successful campaign for the Stars and Stripes. The recent months away from the international stage have shed light on the sturdy foundation they built this summer on which burgeoning American stars are already beginning to dance.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino, who penned a fresh, new contract with U.S. Soccer through the 2030 World Cup, has committed himself to the future of the team and enhancing the progress that has already been made. It’s a step forward for the Argentine boss that begins with the extended September–October international window, which runs from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6. The USMNT has four scheduled international friendlies for that time, against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada.

Pochettino will name 26 men to his roster. He intends to have a mix of seasoned veterans and newcomers, eager to capitalize on his very first opportunity to experiment with his ideal 2030 World Cup roster.

“The project is 2030,” Pochettino said last week. “That needs to be our aim … The next camp is going to be an opportunity to bring in players that can be involved in that four-year process with the possibility to arrive to 2030 in the best condition.”

He added: “We need to create a group of players that [is] professional and compete in the way that we expect that they need to compete. With the talented players and young players that we have ahead, we need to be right and to work with the national team with all the coaches, youth coaches, all the organization of the coaches ... to integrate in the best way.”

The Starters and Roster Locks

Weston McKennie is part of the central core of Pochettino’s midfield. | Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Pochettino found a lot of promise in the center of the park with the trio of Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, and will likely continue to employ the three midfielders in his staring lineup for the foreseeable future. Adams was tremendous at anchoring the space in front of the backline. His leadership and stability enabled Tillman and McKennie to have complete creative freedom higher up the field, interweaving and connecting with the wingers. The eldest of the trio is McKennie at 28 years old, meaning he will be 32 at the 2030 World Cup and likely more than capable of continuing to dominate four years from now, barring any major setbacks.

Christian Pulisic, no matter how inconsistent and injury-prone he has been as of late, will seemingly always be a lock on this team, because when he’s on his game, he is simply unstoppable. His glimpses of pure brilliance are always worth the wait, no matter how many lapses he forces fans and Pochettino to endure.

Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards is the type of player you build entire defenses around, and Pochettino should be expected to do just that. The center back brings a sense of confidence and poise to the backline that is wholeheartedly missed when he is not on the pitch. Oh, and aerially, he can actually give European stars a run for their money. He may not have been at his best in the loss to Belgium this summer; however, his track record before that was absolutely stellar.

The Fringe Players

Tim Ream likely played his last ever World Cup. | Mao Siqian/Xinhua/Getty Images

When the final whistle blew in the round of 16, center back Tim Ream broke down in tears. It was in that moment the seasoned USMNT veteran knew his national team career was likely over. Pochettino undoubtedly values Ream, not only naming him captain for the World Cup, but also playing him the full 90 minutes in four of the five tournament matches. Nevertheless, with the Argentine’s eye rightfully on the 2030 World Cup, he likely knows it’s time to put Ream aside.

The defender has yet to officially retire internationally; however, it is quite unlikely that the 38-year-old will be able to perform up to standard in four years’ time. In fact, he already showed glimpses of aging and slower speed this summer.

In a similar vein, Pochettino may hang up the jersey of seasoned goalkeeper Matt Turner, who served as the back-up to Matt Freese this summer after starting in the 2022 World Cup. Turner has been dominating as of late in MLS for the New England Revolution; however, it is unrealistic to think that the 32-year-old will be at the level Pochettino needs from him in four years. There are several young stars waiting in the wings.

Contentiously, Folarin Balogun may be a fringe player for just this international window—certainly not long-term. Balogun became the USMNT’s biggest star this summer after scoring three goals in just four matches, and for that, Pochettino likely has him in the forefront of all his future plans.

The 25-year-old has experienced a lot of turmoil in recent months, even beyond the unwilling controversy with U.S. President Donald Trump this summer. The striker was supposed to be transferred to the Premier League’s Everton from Monaco; however, the deal hit a major setback in the final hours of Deadline Day on Sept. 1 due to Balogun failing his medical evaluation. Although Everton eventually got back on board to sign him, Balogun pulled out of the deal at the eleventh hour, likely spooked by the Toffees’ apparent lack of confidence.

The American has not featured in match since the USMNT’s World Cup loss at the beginning of July, likely in large part to the long-winded transfer negotiations as well as a small knee issue. Although Balogun returned to Monaco’s training pitch last week, Pochettino may not be keen to call him up if he is not match fit nor completely settled.

The Newcomers

Cavan Sullivan is feeling the love all over MLS. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

“The headline needs to be a new start, a fresh start,” Pochettino said.

How much he is willing to commit to that idea remains to be seen, but a good place to begin his new beginnings would be with Cavan Sullivan. It might be bold to say, but the 16-year-old Philadelphia Union midfielder is a superstar in the making. There is just something about the way he plays that goes beyond dominance—it’s simply awe-striking.

It’s a level of talent that Manchester City are abundantly aware of, with contractual plans to inherit Sullivan when he turns 18. His ability to command the ball at his feet and read the game goes well beyond his teenaged years, and his stat line is equally overwhelming.

In the return from the World Cup international break, the youngster has recorded six goals and five assists, including nine goal contributions in the last seven matches. Pochettino may have no choice but to give Sullivan his first call-up, even if he does worry that the teenager is a bit arrogant.

Another newcomer who could earn Pochettino’s call is 18-year-old center back Neil Pierre. Sullivan’s teammate and 6'5" towering defender, Pierre has become a stalwart on the Union’s backline since his return from loan with Danish club Lyngby this summer. In addition to his defensive duties, the teenager is something of a goalscorer. He is (physically) unmatched in the air and has already scored four times off set pieces since July. Pierre could be a worthy successor to Ream.

USMNT Projected 2026 Fall Roster in Full

Goalkeepers

Chris Brady (Chicago Fire, 1 cap)

Matt Freese (New York City FC, 19 caps)

Brian Schwake (Nashville SC, 0 caps)

Center Backs

Mark McKenzie (Toulouse, 30 caps)

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, 40 caps)

Auston Trusty (Celtic, 10 caps)

Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union, 0 caps)

Full Backs

Max Arfsten (Middlesbrough, 21 caps)

Peyton Miller (New England Revolution, 0 caps)

Alex Freeman (Villarreal, 22 caps)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham, 58 caps)

Midfielders

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth, 58 caps)

Sebastian Berhalter (Middlesbrough, 18 caps)

Gio Reyna (Strasbourg, 43 caps)

Weston McKennie (Juventus, 71 caps)

Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen, 35 caps)

Yunus Musah (AC Milan, 45 caps)

Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union, 0 caps)

Wingers

Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, 44 caps)

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, 90 caps)

Timothy Weah (Marseille, 53 caps)

Brenden Aarsonson (Leeds United, 59 caps)

Forwards

Julian Hall (New York Red Bull, 0 caps)

Folarin Balogun (Monaco, 31 caps)

Ricardo Pepi (PSV, 42 caps)

Josh Sargent (Toronto FC, 29 caps)

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