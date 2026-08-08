Three Takeaways From Real Madrid’s Colorless Preseason Win Over Ferencvaros

Real Madrid secured a drab 2–1 win over Hungarian side Ferencváros on Saturday, leaving new boss José Mourinho rather unimpressed on the bench.

Los Blancos came into the preseason bout eager for redemption after coughing up a two-goal lead against Fiorentina last time out. Yet what unfolded was an unexciting game under the blaring heat in Budapest.

It took nearly 40 minutes for Real Madrid to even have a sniff at goal, and the team’s breakthrough ultimately came from a botched set piece that caught the hosts off guard. Castilla center back Mario Rivas headed home the game’s opener in the 41st minute, before new signing Carlos Espí doubled Los Blancos’ lead in the 49th minute.

Kenan Kodro pulled one back for Ferencváros just before the hour-mark, but that was about the last bit of action to come out of the game from either side. Still, the win produced several talking points no doubt at the forefront of Mourinho’s mind.

Vinícius Júnior Returns Without Much Flair

Vinícius Júnior made his first appearance since signing his new extension. | David Balogh/Getty Images

Fresh off signing a six-year contract extension, Vinícius Júnior made his first appearance of the preseason in the second half at the Ferencváros Stadion. His first touch of the ball was an ambitious pass ... that went right to the hosts.

Vinícius Jr. looked rusty at best in his first game since Brazil crashed out of the World Cup in the round of 16 on July 5. The winger created two chances, but that was about all he provided after coming on at halftime.

He managed just one shot, failed to complete a single dribble and won no duels. Vinícius Jr. was also too easily bullied off the ball at times, and lacked chemistry with Álvaro Carreras down the left flank.

It certainly was not the comeback the club or the player would have hoped for, but there’s no reason to sound the alarms. Vinícius Jr. clearly lacked match fitness after training for less than a week and the heat surely did him no favors.

It will be interesting to see how he connects with Marc Cucurella once the World Cup winner joins up with his new team.

Midfield Questions Persist

José Mourinho (center) must find an internal solution to the team’s midfield woes. | Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images

Somewhat lost in the record-breaking signing of Yan Diomande and Vinícius Jr.’s renewal was Rodri reportedly preferring Barcelona over Real Madrid. The World Cup winner, born and raised in Madrid, seemed destined to leave Manchester City for the Bernabéu, but he has since targeted a move to Catalonia instead.

Rodri would have been the deep-lying playmaker Los Blancos desperately need, but now Mourinho must try and do what Carlo Ancelotti and Álvaro Arbeloa could not do: find a working formula for Real Madrid’s midfield in the post Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić era.

With Aurélien Tchouaméni still enjoying his summer break, the Portuguese boss once again entrusted Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga to command his double pivot—and their performances did not exactly bode well for a club reportedly uninterested in signing another midfielder this summer beyond Bernardo Silva.

Federico Valverde (right) only came alive in the second half. | Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images

While the two had individual moments of prowess, they also showed all the shortcomings of 2025–26 in the first half. There was little creativity in the build-up, so much so that it took Real Madrid 37 minutes to register a shot on target against Ferencváros. There were also far too many sideways passes with little intent other than to retain possession.

Los Blancos looked uninspired trying to break down a disciplined defense, and Mourinho promptly responded by inserting Silva into the game at halftime in place of Camavinga. Only four minutes later, Valverde finally pushed forward and instantly set up his side’s second goal.

Mourinho soon moved Silva up as the team’s No. 10 once he brought on Jorge Cestero to play alongside Valverde. The manager will no doubt continue experimenting with his double pivot as preseason continues, but Camavinga and Valverde certainly do not seem like the solution.

Castilla Gems Make Their Mark

Mario Rivas opened the scoring for Real Madrid. | Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images

If there’s one youngster capturing Mourinho’s attention, it is Alexis Ciria. The 18-year-old started all three preseason friendlies so far, collecting a goal and an assist along the way.

Ciria showed off his clinical right foot against Fiorentina, burying a cool finish that doubled Real Madrid’s lead. On Saturday, he played the role of facilitator, whipping in the pinpoint cross that fellow Castilla product Rivas headed home.

The winger oozes confidence despite his age and lack of experience. He even attempted a rabona, earning some gasps from the crowd.

Rivas, meanwhile, bagged the first senior goal of his career and earned some much-needed redemption. The center back was at the scene of the crime for both Fiorentina’s goals last time out, but he stood tall defensively on Saturday, helping his side keep a clean sheet in the first half.

Locking down the hosts might not sound like a tall task, but once Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rüdiger replaced Rivas and Joan Martínez, Real Madrid were carved apart and Ferencváros got back in the game just before the hour-mark.