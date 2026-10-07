Three Takeaways From USMNT’s Victory Over Canada That Sealed Perfection

The U.S. men’s national team cruised to a 1–0 win over Concacaf foe Canada on Tuesday night, marking its fourth-consecutive victory to close out the September-October international window in utter perfection.

The Stars and Stripes have yet to experience anything other than victory since the end of the 2026 World Cup this summer, suggesting manager Mauricio Pochettino’s bid for a dramatic program refresh is already paying off.

Although there are several broader points to consider from the team’s two-week international camp (which Sports Illustrated will explore elsewhere), Tuesday’s affair at Allianz Field alone was quite illuminating.

Here are the three takeaways from the clash in St. Paul.

The Undroppable Gio Reyna

Giovanni Reyna has earned Mauricio Pochettino’s full trust. | Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Tuesday’s match marked a fourth-consecutive appearance for Giovanni Reyna in the starting lineup. He was the only player to start every match of the September-October international window, in an extreme return to the team’s good graces

A former wonderkid back in 2020, Reyna soon became better known for his off-field controversies, quick falling completely out of rotation with the national team. He snuck his way back into the player pool just last year, thanks to Pochettino’s unique appreciation for his playing style; however, he was still nothing more than a bench reinforcement for the majority of the 2026 World Cup.

Now, though, it appears he has fully won over Pochettino’s trust, playing free and flashing the quality that had many once claiming he was a generational talent. He was the most active and dynamic midfielder on the pitch against Canada, critically important for getting his teammates in dangerous attacking spaces.

Starting four games in a row might seem like a small feat, but it was a telling one this fall, considering how committed Pochettino was to heavily rotating and fully trialing each of his 12 newcomers. It was also a massive deal for Reyna specifically. Last season, injuries and poor form saw him make just four total Bundesliga starts for Borussia Mönchengladbach. He needs opportunities like these to prove he can handle bigger responsibilities and extended periods of time on the pitch.

Reyna moved to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg this summer and has now started eight-consecutive games for club and country. He’s producing too, scoring a goal for Strasbourg last month and bagging two assists in the opening two games of the international window. He was also at the heart of the USMNT’s opener against Mexico.

The difference-making quality has always been there, but consistency has been Reyna’s main enemy over the years. Now, the 23-year-old is enjoying himself, and Pochettino is keen to finally help the talented playmaker reach his sky-high potential.

The Youth Revolution Continues

Justin Ellis (left) was back among the goals. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

19-year-old Justin Ellis scored Tuesday’s lone goal, crashing the net in the 29th minute off of a darted cross from fullback Alex Freeman. It solidified a theme that has been building up over the past few weeks: Dang, these kids are good.

Pochettino imparted a lot of trust on his youngsters like Ellis, who were experiencing their very first senior camp, and they repaid himself massively, playing key roles in all four wins.

Ellis’s game winner wasn’t even the first goal he scored this window. Just four minutes into his debut against Peru, he found the back of the net with a header. In total, seven of the 12 goals scored over the past four matches came from teenagers. The American kids are carrying their weight and have turned the USMNT into a goal-scoring machine.

Pochettino Achieves Perfect Start to 2030 World Cup Cycle

Mauricio Pochettino (left) finally got his first win against Jesse Marsch’s Canada. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

The 2030 World Cup cycle has been ignited perfectly for the USMNT, who not only collected its fourth-straight win but has now defeated both of its most bitter rivals, Canada and Mexico. It signified the first time Pochettino has bested either team since taking over the Stars and Stripes in 2024.

The USMNT didn’t just win either. It completely outplayed its regional foes, doing so with 12 debutants on the roster and devoid of some of the team’s most seasoned players in Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic. On Tuesday, the Americans slowly but surely wore down Canada and always appeared the side most in control. Mexico was simply embarrassed.

Ahead of the fall camp, Pochettino’s main ambition wasn’t even winning. The window consisted of four international friendlies, after all. That mindset extended into Tuesday, seeing the manager heavily rotate the side he employed against Mexico. The Argentine boss has been chiefly focused on development, experimenting with new players and his roster for the future.

Nevertheless, the team has found a way to win, time and time again, which only begs the question: How unstoppable will the USMNT be when winning is actually at the forefront of the mind?