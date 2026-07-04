Three Ways Belgium Could Beat USMNT in World Cup Round of 16

The U.S. men’s national team will face a stern test against Belgium in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup on Monday in Seattle, and the match could provide the biggest challenge of the summer so far for the co-hosts.

While the USMNT is far improved from the team that fell 2–1 to Belgium at this stage at the 2014 World Cup, the European powerhouse remains at a high level, albeit still leaning on the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, who scored in that 2014 clash.

To get to this point this summer, Belgium has had to grow into the tournament. First, a pair of draws with Egypt and Iran, before trouncing the lowest-ranked team in its group, New Zealand, 5-1 to top the table. In the round of 32, it was a remarkable late-game surge to defeat AFCON runner-up Senegal 3–2 in the 120th minute, after trailing 2-0 in the 85th minute.

“I think football is possible if you believe,” USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino said of the matchup. “We are going to respect Belgium. With our fans in Seattle, I think we can be very competitive and, of course, try to win the game and advance to the next round. For that to happen, we need to perform well.”

While the USMNT will like its chances, Sports Illustrated looks at three reasons why Belgium could be the team celebrating at Lumen Field.

Veterans Stepping Up

Romelu Lukaku (left) and Kevin De Bruyne (right) showed out for Belgium in the last two matches. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The Red Devils have evolved with a new generation of stars, but their saviors in the last two games have been two familiar names: De Bruyne and Lukaku. So far in this tournament, the former Premier League stars have a goal and two goals, respectively, contributing in the moments when their team needed them most.

With De Bruyne, the vision and majestic passing ability are still ever-present. The Napoli midfielder has been as creative as ever, generating 10 scoring chances this World Cup in an attacking midfield role. At the same time, his qualities continue to draw defensive attention, opening up space for Belgium’s other attacking options.

Yet, it’s Lukaku who offers a more interesting outlook. The fellow Napoli man has scored three goals in just 80 minutes over the last two games, despite starting on the bench, as head coach Rudi Garcia favors Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere.

Between De Bruyne and Lukaku, the USMNT should be extra wary—even with the duo's overall intensity dipping in the twilight of their careers.

WIN FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL TICKETS & OTHER PRIZES

Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Chances Down the Wing

Jérémy Doku welcomed a child to his family mid tournament. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

While the Belgium of 12 years ago may have thrived in midfield, the 2026 edition is all about the wings, even as the two veterans make their presence known centrally.

Playing a 4-2-3-1 with an emphasis on possession, Belgium will be patient to create space and make runs before playing the ball through with precise timing. Of the teams that qualified for the round of 16, only four have fewer offside infractions this tournament, showing just how well-timed the Belgian attackers can be down the wing.

For this match, the dynamic talents will be Manchester City’s electrifying winger Jérémy Doku, who left and returned midway through the tournament to be with his wife for the birth of their first child, and Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard, who scored a brace against New Zealand and added an assist against Senegal.

Those battles will likely push the USMNT into a back five out of possession, with Sergiño Dest dropping to aid Alex Freeman down the right side. At the same time, Antonee Robinson controls the left, even if Christian Pulisic remains more attack-focused.

Lack of Pressure and Expectation

Belgium is not fancied as a contender to win the World Cup. | DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP/Getty Images

When it comes to pure on-pitch quality, the USMNT stacks up well against Belgium. Yet, off the pitch, the Red Devils face a very different situation, given that they won’t have to face the pressure of performing on home soil and that they have played in major World Cup and European Championship matches before.

Of course, the lauded “Golden Generation” of Belgian soccer has not brought the glory many had hoped for in its early years, but few expected the team to enter this World Cup with much chance of contending either. For the first time in nearly three World Cup cycles, Belgium wasn’t seen as a bona fide “dark horse” pick among many pundits.

It’s not to say there’s no pressure at all on a soccer-crazed country, but the expectations are as low as they have been for this generation of stars. What better time to finally make a deep run than in De Bruyne and Lukaku’s World Cup farewell, with the co-hosts standing in the way?

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC