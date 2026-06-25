Jeremy Doku Returns to World Cup, Belgium Players React Amid Scrutiny

Belgium winger Jérémy Doku has returned to North America for the rest of the 2026 World Cup, after a brief departure to London to be present for the birth of his first-born son, Praise.

Doku touched down in Seattle on Tuesday night, in time to prepare for the Red Devils’ final group stage match against New Zealand on Friday in Vancouver, a must-win for the European powerhouse after disastrous draws to both Egypt and Iran to open Group G.

The 24-year-old Manchester City player, brimming with joy, was met back at the hotel with applause and hugs. The Belgian federation has given much public support for Doku’s decision to leave the World Cup, one that has otherwise been met with online debate and viral criticism.

“Back in camp after the most important assist of his life,” the team posted to X late Tuesday.

Back in camp after the most important assist of his life. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kEUzwWxjK9 — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 24, 2026

Doku did miss the scoreless draw against Iran on Sunday; however, his absence was due to respiratory illness rather than childbirth. He departed shortly after, “with the approval of” the federation and accompanied by a team doctor on the plane to London to aid his own recovery. He is anticipated to be available for the clash with New Zealand.

“We’ve sent a text to congratulate him and his wife,” Belgium captain Youri Tielemans said Monday after Praise’s birth. “I think having a child is the most beautiful thing in the world that you can have and being there is more than normal as a dad. Myself, I have three, and it’s memories you cannot take back, so I am very happy for him.”

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Doku’s Decision Sparks Controversy, Apology

Doku will get the Seattle crowd on its feet. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Doku stated his intentions last week to be present with his wife, Shireen, who wasn’t due until the second week of July, potentially clashing with a quarterfinal match.

“It’s my first child, so I ‌would ⁠definitely want to be there,” Doku said at the time, per Reuters.

“If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child. But I also ​know that football ​involves many ⁠other considerations. I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations. We’ll see what we ​can do.”

Opinions soon flooded in, sparking a debate not only on the nature of a World Cup player’s duty, but more significantly, on the role of fatherhood in childbirth. It shed a light on the perception of fatherhood for elite athletes in particular.

A show segment on premier French platfom, L’Équipe, went viral in which reporter France Pierron claimed it would be a “disgusting moment” to leave the national team and that the “father is useless” during childbirth anyway. “You are not going to cut an umbilical cord; you can’t miss a World Cup,” she said.

French boxer Brahim Asloum soon rebutted, “A baby is your entire life. A World Cup is over when it is over.”

L’Équipe has since issued an apology for Pierron’s statement: “France Pierron made remarks that shocked many viewers of the L'Équipe channel. The team disassociates itself from these remarks which are very far removed from the Group's values ​​and apologizes to the footballer concerned and more generally to its fans.”

Pierron also issued a statement, “These remarks are solely my own and in no way reflect a collective position. I understand that they may have shocked, offended, or hurt some of you, and I am sorry for that.”

Despite what has quickly become a public affair, Doku could not be happier. “Shireen and Praise are doing great, and my heart is full of gratitude,” he said on social media. “Welcoming my son into the world is one of the greatest blessings God has ever given me. Thank you to the team for the support, now it's time to get back to football and represent my country on the biggest stage.”

Belgium will depend on the savvy winger to bring the team to glory on Friday and avoid a shock early tournament exit.

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