Ranking All 16 Teams Left in the 2026 World Cup

“The World Cup starts now,” Lamine Yamal declared after Spain advanced to the round of 16 with a straightforward stroll against Austria.

That’s all very well and good for the ever-improving teenager, but think about what this tournament would have missed without everything that went before this point. There would be no Eloy Room dancing with Dutch royalty, no snakes or mascot-fueled drug busts. The world would never have been treated to the Scottish takeover of Boston.

However, in terms of elite sporting competition, Yamal may have a point. For all the admirable qualities offered by the national teams which have fallen by the wayside, this is where the tournament has been sharpened to a fine point in terms of purely on-pitch quality. Deciphering the top contenders only becomes harder from here.

Ranking Criteria

The goal : The first point of business is establishing which teams will likely make the deepest run this summer.

: The first point of business is establishing which teams will likely make the deepest run this summer. Quality : The teams that have put together the most impressive performances will naturally climb highest.

: The teams that have put together the most impressive performances will naturally climb highest. Fixtures: It would be a derelicition of duty to ignore the run to the final facing each side.

16. Egypt

Mohamed Salah is loving his World Cup swan song. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

When your greatest hope is this pale iteration of Mohamed Salah, 34 years old and not able to even reach his diminished top speed thanks to a hamstring injury, a run to the round of 16 should be something to savor. Anything more would be a major shock.

15. Switzerland

Switzerland’s fans have been livelier than their players. | Etienne Laurent/AFP/Getty Images

Murat Yakin admitted that Switzerland’s breakthrough against a desperately underwhelming Algeria side came from “a lucky punch.” Fortune may very well have to be on the side of the Swiss should the national team hope to build upon what is already its best World Cup run since the Second World War.

14. Canada

Jesse Marsch has Canada’s players playing with immense belief. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

“I feel like [this next game] is a free hit,” Canada’s definitely not performative boss Jesse Marsch admitted. That attitude could come in handy as Morocco lie in wait.

13. Paraguay

Paraguay earned the biggest World Cup win in its country’s history. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

“We dance to the music they play for us,” Paraguay’s well-spoken manager Gustavo Alfaro beamed after a staggering penalty shootout victory over Germany. “Sometimes it’s a cumbia, sometimes a tango, sometimes a rumba.”



It was a polka against Germany, according to Alfaro. It will take a historic showing from Paraguay to stop France from waltzing through to the quarterfinals.

12. Belgium

Belgium pulled off a stunning late comeback. | Bai Xuefei/Xinhua/Getty Images

It’s still not quite clear how Belgium is even in the round of 16. Youri Tielemans and Leandro Trossard went from arguing to embracing each other by the end of a truly chaotic comeback victory over a Senegal side which has been far more impressive this summer.

11. Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo got Portugal back in the game from the spot. | Cole Burston/AFP/Getty Images

Portugal’s challenge remains the same: Can it win despite Cristiano Ronaldo?



It remains to be seen what dirt the veteran forward has on Roberto Martínez, who subbed off a winger for the reigning Club World Cup champions, the Premier League Player of the Year and the most important player for the back-to-back Champions League winners before eventually taking off Ronaldo against Croatia. Gonçalo Ramos, his direct replacement, promptly scored the elusive winner.

10. Norway

Erling Haaland has a sensational record for the national team. | Al Bello/Getty Image

Erling Haaland has hidden behind the kind of pessimism familiar to all soccer fans this summer. Norway’s frontman, who wrote his side off against France in the group stage, insisted that there was only a “very small” chance of beating Brazil in the round of 16.



History, however, is on the side of the Scandinavians, who have never been defeated by the Seleção. Remarkably, Norway’s record against Brazil reads: Played four, won two, drawn two, lost zero.

9. USMNT

Malik Tillman (left) is putting his lackluster season behind him. | Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images

“Everything is possible,” a visibly emotional Mauricio Pochettino told his players after a historic victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina which was encouraging for a number of reasons, chief among them being that the U.S. looks exactly like a team coached by Mauricio Pochettino.



If the Stars and Stripes continue to play with the same grace and gusto, what may have seemed impossible just a matter of weeks ago could very well be within reach.

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8. England

Alarm bells have sounded for England so far in North America. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

This is where Thomas Tuchel will earn his salary. The tournament specialist was hired to get England through the knockout stage and certainly has the players to make a deep run if they can collectively hit top gear—and stop fretting about the altitude in Mexico City.

7. Mexico

Raúl Jiménez sealed Mexico’s win over Ecuador in the round of 32. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The only sour note for Mexico’s Javier Aguirre after breaking the nation’s World Cup knockout curse lay in the mini bar of his hotel room. “Right now, a whiskey, right? A short one, on the rocks. That’s the only thing I’m missing today,” the grizzled coach chuckled. “And I don’t have any in my room—I ran out—but don’t tell anyone.”



Should Mexico go any deeper, there may not be any whiskey left in the country.

6. Colombia

Things are looking up for Colombia. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Unlike some other national team managers this summer, Néstor Lorenzo is not beholden to any superstar player. When the demands of the match calls for the substitution of James Rodríguez, the former World Cup runner-up with Argentina is brave enough to make the unpopular call.

5. Morocco

Morocco knocked out the Netherlands in an instant epic. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

“I don’t know what I was doing there,” Issa Diop admitted when reflecting on his stoppage-time equalizer against the Netherlands in the round of 32. Morocco very much know what it’s doing in the latter stages of the World Cup.

4. Argentina

Argentina can breath a huge sigh of relief. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Rarely has a win dented the prospects of a challenger as much as Argentina’s horribly scratchy 3–2 victory over Cabo Verde—if “victory” is not too strong a word.



In the absence of any more Lionel Messi magic, a couple of set pieces rode to the rescue. A repeat performance at this stage of the tournament and beyond would surely see Argentina’s title defense extinguished.

3. Brazil

Brazil advanced at the expense of Japan. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Amid a World Cup of almost unrivaled managerial quality, Carlo Ancelotti showed his class in Brazil’s comeback win over Japan.



There are plenty of problems for the record champion. The fullbacks are vulnerable, the midfield is porous, its best player is injured and Neymar is starting to stir from the sidelines. But Ancelotti is stood amid the chaos with just one arched eyebrow to hint at his discomfort.



As Real Madrid and the rest of Europe have discovered on multiple occasions, the wily Italian is very capable of guiding a flawed team to the biggest prizes.

2. Spain

Lamine Yamal turned it on for Spain against Austria. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

“I dare to say that we didn’t only play the European champion, but perhaps the next world champion,” Austria boss Ralf Rangnick gushed after his side were dealt a nut-and-bolt dismantling by a Spain team clicking into gear. The divisive tactician may have a point.

1. France

France has powered its way to the World Cup last 16. | Erick W. Rasco/ Sports Illustrated

“I personally have not seen a better team,” Graham Potter admitted after his Sweden side became the latest nation subjected to the might of France.



The beguiling cocktail offered up by the front four—whichever assortment of stars is selected—is so bewitching that it almost inspires a sense of frustration: How good could France have been for the last eight years had Didier Deschamps decided to take the handbrake off earlier?

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