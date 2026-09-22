The Top-Scoring Brazilians in Barcelona History

Raphinha’s lightning start to the 2026–27 season has elevated his status at Barcelona to new heights, with the in-form forward not just one of the best players in the world currently, but a genuine name in the conversation of the storied club’s best-ever Brazilians.

The 29-year-old has started the new campaign like a man possessed, scoring 14 times in his first eight matches in all competitions, while making his exclusion from the 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist look like some sort of admin glitch.

The former Leeds United star’s goals have pushed him into the top 25 scorers in Barcelona history, and he could even—based on his current strike rate—close in on the top 10 by the campaign’s end.

Interestingly, Raphinha now places as the fifth-highest scoring Brazilian ever to feature for the club, and is just five goals shy of the fourth-placed Ronaldinho, a true soccer icon.

With talks in place to extend his contract until 2030, there’s no telling which sections of the Barcelona record books Hansi Flick’s captain could yet end up samba-ing his way into.

Here are the top 10 highest-scoring Brazilians in Barcelona history.

10. Dani Alves

A defender, of sorts. | Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

Matches: 408

Goals: 22

Goals Per Game: 0.05



A stalwart of the Pep Guardiola years and beyond, for a while Alves was cited as the player with the most trophies in the game (he ended his career with 43 titles).



A right back far more interested in going forwards than back, he was as regular a feature in the opposition box as any winger.

9. Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho’s goal rate wasn’t terrible, at least. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Matches: 106

Goals: 25

Goals Per Game: 0.23



An emblem of the bad times, it’s hard to make any argument that Coutinho’s time at Barcelona was a success. Still, his goal record was, at least, respectable.



The attacking midfielder once deemed to be worth up to $189 million maintained a one-in-four goal rate during his doomed spell.

8. Giovanni

Giovanni’s time at Barça came to an abrupt end. | IMAGO/Kulich/DKA

Matches: 107

Goals: 35

Goals Per Game: 0.33



Signed under Bobby Robson in 1996, Giovanni became a fan favorite for his habit of scoring in Clásicos.



He lasted just three seasons at the club, however, and was moved on to Olympiacos after fatally referring to Robson’s replacement Louis van Gaal as “the Hitler of the Brazilian players.”

7. Romário

Romário was a goal machine. | Chris Cole/Getty Images

Matches: 65

Goals: 39

Goals Per Game: 0.6



One of the great goalscorers of all-time (and not humble about it), Romário won the Pichichi Trophy in the 1993–94 season with 30 goals, including an iconic hat-trick against Real Madrid, as the spearhead of Johan Cruyff’s ‘Dream Team.’



He left after just a season and a half after falling out with Cruyff, though there were no dictator comparisons—at least publicly.

6. Ronaldo

Ronaldo remains beloved by both Barcelona and Real Madrid fans. | Pool BELTRA/VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Matches: 49

Goals: 47

Goals Per Game: 0.95



Perhaps the greatest No. 9 the sport has ever produced, O Fenômeno’s single season at Barcelona is still enough to place him highly among the club’s most-prolific Brazilians.



Following in the footsteps of Romário before him, Ronaldo set out with the explicit goal of eclipsing his predecessor—and, somehow, managed it.

5. Raphinha

Matches: 185

Goals: 89

Goals Per Game: 0.48



Now into his fifth season at the club, Raphinha has established himself as one of the club’s most vital players.



A regular goal threat since 2024, his strike rate has gone from very good to stratospheric since being converted into a striker at the start of 2026–27.

4. Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho was a true entertainer. | CESAR RANGEL/AFP/Getty Images

Matches: 207

Goals: 94

Goals Per Game: 0.45



The man next in Raphinha’s crosshairs is the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, Ronaldinho.



Incredibly, Raphinha once attended Ronaldinho’s birthday party as a seven-year-old, due to a family connection.

3. Neymar

Neymar during the good times. | VI Images/Getty Images

Matches: 186

Goals: 105

Goals Per Game: 0.56



One third of the MSN forward line that tormented defenses across Europe, Neymar’s time at Barça may have ended badly, but the highs were high.



The peak came in the 2014–15 season when Neymar scored 39 times in 51 games and helped secure the treble—even netting in the Champions League final. His career was never the same after leaving in 2017.



2. Evaristo Macedo

55 years ago today Evaristo scored to knock Real Madrid out of the European Cup pic.twitter.com/9QwnMBizwM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 23, 2015

Matches: 151

Goals: 105

Goals Per Game: 0.69



A two-time La Liga winner, as well as winner of the adorably named Small Club World Cup (among other honors), Evaristo was one of the club’s first foreign superstars, delighting fans during the 1950s and 1960s.



His exact final goal tally is disputed, but he retains the best goals-per-game ratio of any Brazilian to play more than 50 games for the club.

1. Rivaldo

Rivaldo was the last Ballon d’Or winner of the 20th century. | John Marsh/EMPICS/Getty Images

Matches: 235

Goals: 130

Goals Per Game: 0.55



Signed for a ludicrous-sounding four billion pesetas (around $26 million) from Deportivo de A Coruña, the legendary attacking midfielder went on to win two La Liga titles and the 1999 Ballon d’Or during his five-season spell in Catalonia straddling the turn of the millennium.



His most iconic moment came with a hat-trick—sealed with a self-setup overhead kick—in the last game of the 2000–01 season to secure Champions League qualification.

