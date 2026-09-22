The Top-Scoring Brazilians in Barcelona History
Raphinha’s lightning start to the 2026–27 season has elevated his status at Barcelona to new heights, with the in-form forward not just one of the best players in the world currently, but a genuine name in the conversation of the storied club’s best-ever Brazilians.
The 29-year-old has started the new campaign like a man possessed, scoring 14 times in his first eight matches in all competitions, while making his exclusion from the 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist look like some sort of admin glitch.
The former Leeds United star’s goals have pushed him into the top 25 scorers in Barcelona history, and he could even—based on his current strike rate—close in on the top 10 by the campaign’s end.
Interestingly, Raphinha now places as the fifth-highest scoring Brazilian ever to feature for the club, and is just five goals shy of the fourth-placed Ronaldinho, a true soccer icon.
With talks in place to extend his contract until 2030, there’s no telling which sections of the Barcelona record books Hansi Flick’s captain could yet end up samba-ing his way into.
Here are the top 10 highest-scoring Brazilians in Barcelona history.
10. Dani Alves
Matches: 408
Goals: 22
Goals Per Game: 0.05
A stalwart of the Pep Guardiola years and beyond, for a while Alves was cited as the player with the most trophies in the game (he ended his career with 43 titles).
A right back far more interested in going forwards than back, he was as regular a feature in the opposition box as any winger.
9. Philippe Coutinho
Matches: 106
Goals: 25
Goals Per Game: 0.23
An emblem of the bad times, it’s hard to make any argument that Coutinho’s time at Barcelona was a success. Still, his goal record was, at least, respectable.
The attacking midfielder once deemed to be worth up to $189 million maintained a one-in-four goal rate during his doomed spell.
8. Giovanni
Matches: 107
Goals: 35
Goals Per Game: 0.33
Signed under Bobby Robson in 1996, Giovanni became a fan favorite for his habit of scoring in Clásicos.
He lasted just three seasons at the club, however, and was moved on to Olympiacos after fatally referring to Robson’s replacement Louis van Gaal as “the Hitler of the Brazilian players.”
7. Romário
Matches: 65
Goals: 39
Goals Per Game: 0.6
One of the great goalscorers of all-time (and not humble about it), Romário won the Pichichi Trophy in the 1993–94 season with 30 goals, including an iconic hat-trick against Real Madrid, as the spearhead of Johan Cruyff’s ‘Dream Team.’
He left after just a season and a half after falling out with Cruyff, though there were no dictator comparisons—at least publicly.
6. Ronaldo
Matches: 49
Goals: 47
Goals Per Game: 0.95
Perhaps the greatest No. 9 the sport has ever produced, O Fenômeno’s single season at Barcelona is still enough to place him highly among the club’s most-prolific Brazilians.
Following in the footsteps of Romário before him, Ronaldo set out with the explicit goal of eclipsing his predecessor—and, somehow, managed it.
5. Raphinha
Matches: 185
Goals: 89
Goals Per Game: 0.48
Now into his fifth season at the club, Raphinha has established himself as one of the club’s most vital players.
A regular goal threat since 2024, his strike rate has gone from very good to stratospheric since being converted into a striker at the start of 2026–27.
4. Ronaldinho
Matches: 207
Goals: 94
Goals Per Game: 0.45
The man next in Raphinha’s crosshairs is the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, Ronaldinho.
Incredibly, Raphinha once attended Ronaldinho’s birthday party as a seven-year-old, due to a family connection.
3. Neymar
Matches: 186
Goals: 105
Goals Per Game: 0.56
One third of the MSN forward line that tormented defenses across Europe, Neymar’s time at Barça may have ended badly, but the highs were high.
The peak came in the 2014–15 season when Neymar scored 39 times in 51 games and helped secure the treble—even netting in the Champions League final. His career was never the same after leaving in 2017.
2. Evaristo Macedo
Matches: 151
Goals: 105
Goals Per Game: 0.69
A two-time La Liga winner, as well as winner of the adorably named Small Club World Cup (among other honors), Evaristo was one of the club’s first foreign superstars, delighting fans during the 1950s and 1960s.
His exact final goal tally is disputed, but he retains the best goals-per-game ratio of any Brazilian to play more than 50 games for the club.
1. Rivaldo
Matches: 235
Goals: 130
Goals Per Game: 0.55
Signed for a ludicrous-sounding four billion pesetas (around $26 million) from Deportivo de A Coruña, the legendary attacking midfielder went on to win two La Liga titles and the 1999 Ballon d’Or during his five-season spell in Catalonia straddling the turn of the millennium.
His most iconic moment came with a hat-trick—sealed with a self-setup overhead kick—in the last game of the 2000–01 season to secure Champions League qualification.
Andy Headspeath is a Real Madrid correspondent for Sports Illustrated FC. Originally from the UK, the weather, culture and soccer lured him to Spain over a decade ago where he lives with his wife, son and two untrainable dogs. A player of unspeakably limited talents and only one fully functional knee, he has more than a decade's experience in a wide variety of editorial roles within sports media, from match reporting to in-depth feature writing and interviews. He specializes in soccer history and culture, as well as—of course—La Liga.