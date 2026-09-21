Raphinha and the Ballon d’Or: Why the World’s Most In-Form Player Is Not Nominated

Players have started to evolve into politicians in award season, with the leading contenders for the Ballon d’Or unabashedly campaigning in a bid to sway voters.

While Harry Kane has offered insight into his brilliance and Paris Saint-Germain’s superstars have waxed lyrical about one another, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé have been more forthright in their respective quests to claim the prestigious individual honor for the first time.

It all looks a little bit desperate, and those who like to yell at clouds would suggest that the election-like push for the award is merely further evidence of the sport‘s decline. Bayern Munich’s director of sport, Max Eberl, was right when he said: "The best players don't need to run a campaign."

One man who absolutely would’ve joined Yamal and Mbappé in campaigning fiercely is Yamal’s Barcelona teammate, Raphinha. The Brazilian believed his fifth-place finish in last year’s Ballon d’Or was unjust, and while the prolific forward is far from an on-pitch egoist, he evidently dreams of garnering the prestige that comes with claiming the prize captured by the likes of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Kaká.

And Raphinha is currently performing like a Ballon d’Or winner. A hat trick at Sevilla on Saturday means Barça have enjoyed their best-ever start to a La Liga season, with the Brazilian scoring 12 times in seven outings.

Curiously, though, the 29-year-old was omitted from the 30-man shortlist for this year’s award. His form at the start of the season is making a mockery of that decision, but was Raphinha’s 2025–26 season worthy of such acclaim?

Confirmed Shortlists

How Good Was Raphinha Last Season?

Injuries curtailed the Brazilian’s 2025–26 campaign. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

It must be pointed out that Raphinha’s most recent antics are irrelevant in the context of the 2026 Ballon d’Or. The Brazilian is pushing to win the award next year.

For the award that’ll be handed out in October, voters are essentially taking into account the 2025–26 domestic season, as well as the World Cup.

Raphinha entered Hansi Flick’s second season off the back of a staggering 2024–25 campaign, which returned 60 goal contributions in 57 games across all competitions for Barcelona. Hence why he backed himself for last year’s award.

However, his output dipped to 29 goal contributions in 33 games, as Raphinha suffered from hamstring issues. He missed 24 games for club and country as a result, which meant he was either half-fit or unavailable in crunch time.

The 29-year-old played just 29 minutes in El Clásico and missed Barça’s Champions League quarterfinal against Atlético Madrid. Raphinha’s absence was costly, too, as Atléti held on to win 3–2 over two legs. The Brazilian had recorded six goal contributions in seven Champions League outings, paling in comparison to the likes of Mbappé (16), Kane (17) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (16).

While Raphinha was productive when available and still a big part of a title-winning team, his hamstring woes prevented him from starring at critical junctures. He was outshone on the continental stage, and his 13 La Liga goals were matched by Villarreal’s George Mikautadze and Atléti’s Alexander Sørloth.

Raphinha may have scored every 104 minutes in all competitions, but voters have little time for such metrics—especially in a World Cup year.

World Cup Injury Detrimental to Raphinha’s Ballon d’Or Hopes

Raphinha appeared just twice at the World Cup. | ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup was always going to have a major say in deciding the Ballon d’Or. It’s soccer’s grandest stage, and the tournament was dominated by superstars.

Lionel Messi’s fairytale concluded at the final hurdle, Mbappé retained the Golden Boot, while Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham (in tandem with Kane) spearheaded Norway and England’s respective campaigns.

The extent of the World Cup’s influence is highlighted by Julián Quiñones’ inclusion on the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist. The Mexican winger unknown by the vast majority did have an excellent season with Al Qadsiah, but he’s been recognized for the four goals he scored for the co-hosts.

Brazil entered the tournament hoping for a repeat of the previous World Cup held on North American soil. An unglamorous Seleção conquered the soccer world for the fourth time in 1994, and many believed it had the right man at the helm to guide it to a sixth crown.

But Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti-led World Cup was a major disappointment. The five-time winners suffered its earliest exit at the tournament since 1990 by losing to Norway in the last-16, having topped a tricky Group C and scraping past Japan in the round of 32.

Much was made of Neymar Jr’s inclusion, a decision that would haunt Ancelotti, but few expected the 34-year-old to re-emerge as his country’s maverick protagonist. Instead, expectations fell on the shoulders of Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha, given their continued productivity on either side of the Clásico divide.

Raphinha’s minutes were managed ahead of the World Cup, and he was fit enough to start Brazil’s opening two games of the tournament. However, disaster struck on Matchday 2 against Haiti, when the forward’s hamstring gave in again, sidelining him for the rest of Brazil’s campaign.

The World Cup thus passed the 29-year-old by without a single moment of note.

Raphinha Tips Lamine Yamal for Ballon d’Or

Raphinha wants to see him teammate crowned. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Perhaps unaware of the relevant dates, Sevilla manager Luís García labelled Raphinha’s Ballon d’Or shortlist omission a “joke” after the Brazilian wreaked havoc at the Pizjuán before the bumper international break.

Raphinha himself said the snub was “unfair”, but is nonetheless backing his teammate, Yamal, to get his hands on the illustrious prize.

“Well, above all. I believe that winning the Ballon d’Or is about individual statistics, team honors and the magic he has on the pitch. Charisma and everything like that. For me, these are the most important points to win the award,” he told RAC1 (via Sport).

“The things that he’s done on the pitch, the numbers he has, the titles he has. I think that titles are quite important. In my opinion, he has to win.”

Yamal, a La Liga and Supercopa winner with Barça last season, scored 24 times and added 18 assists in 42 games, and has the World Cup trump card. The winger, who missed the final month of the 2025–26 season with a hamstring injury, didn’t quite light up the tournament, scoring just once, but was nonetheless a feature down the right flank for the eventual champions.

And after all, he did attract two defenders to render Ferran Torres’ winning goal in the final inevitable. That’s what everyone remembers ...