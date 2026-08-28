Tottenham vs. Newcastle: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United clash in North London on Saturday evening, with both aiming to secure their first Premier League victories of the new season.

While Spurs looked woefully undercooked in their opening weekend defeat at Brentford, Matthias Jaissle’s Magpies performed with verve at home to Liverpool and were seconds away from earning a 2–1 victory. Lewis Hall’s collision with Víctor Muñoz earned the Reds a penalty, though, and Dominik Szoboszlai scored superbly from 12 yards.

Still, it was a performance that drew great encouragement, and that positive momentum carried into Newcastle’s Carabao Cup second round tie against West Bromwich Albion. They won a topsy-turvy tie 3–2 on Wednesday, joining Spurs, who thrashed Charlton Athletic 5–1, in the third round.

The Lilywhites desperately needed a convincing performance after last Saturday’s chastening loss in West London, and they will continue to come under heavy scrutiny, despite back-to-back 17th-place finishes, given how much they’ve spent this summer.

Tottenham vs. Newcastle Score Prediction

Fresh-Faced Lilywhites Win at Home

Spurs’ new signings came to the fore in midweek. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Sandro Tonali comes up against familiar faces on Saturday afternoon, having completed a $133 million transfer from Newcastle in July. The Italian takes on a Magpies outfit that is much-changed under new manager Matthias Jaissle, one that’ll continue to get in your face and aim to get back-to-front as quickly as possible in possession.

The visitors will be encouraged by how Brentford completely overwhelmed De Zerbi’s side last week, with the Italian’s build-up completely smothered and the Lilywhites battered physically. There’s scope for this Newcastle team to pose similar problems, but Spurs already have more solutions in attack and are less likely to be penned in, given the players coming back.

Still, a fiercely competitive fixture is expected in N17, with those in attendance so familiar with seeing their side succumb on home soil. De Zerbi helped ditch that habit at the back end of last season, and he can‘t allow such doubt to foster at the start of his first full season.

Goals inevitable : This is the most-played fixture in Premier League history that’s never finished 0–0. There’s been at least one goal scored in each of the 62 meetings between Tottenham and Newcastle.

: This is the most-played fixture in Premier League history that’s never finished 0–0. There’s been at least one goal scored in each of the 62 meetings between Tottenham and Newcastle. New signings impact : Sure, it was only second-tier Charlton, but Sávio didn’t take very long to announce himself to the N17 faithful. His electric cameo off the bench on Wednesday highlighted the quality jump Spurs will receive in attack with the Brazilian in the side. Mateus Fernandes was also superb in the week and is set for his first Premier League start with the club. Newcastle, too, have newbies to call upon, including $70 million midfield signing Nico González.

: Sure, it was only second-tier Charlton, but Sávio didn’t take very long to announce himself to the N17 faithful. His electric cameo off the bench on Wednesday highlighted the quality jump Spurs will receive in attack with the Brazilian in the side. Mateus Fernandes was also superb in the week and is set for his first Premier League start with the club. Newcastle, too, have newbies to call upon, including $70 million midfield signing Nico González. Spurs’ strong openings: Newcastle have an excellent record away at Spurs and lost on just one of their last four visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, the Lilywhites have been strong starters at home in recent years, winning their five previous Premier League home openers by a 14–1 aggregate score.

Prediction: Tottenham 2–1 Newcastle

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle

Sávio is set for his first Premier League start in Lilywhite. | FotMob

De Zerbi will hope to hand Sávio and Mateus Fernandes their first Premier League starts for the club on Saturday. The former scored on debut against Charlton during the week, while Fernandes was fit enough to play just 45 minutes at Brentford last weekend.

Latest arrival Omar Marmoush is eligible to feature, but the Egyptian is more likely to come off the bench. Dominic Solanke should lead the line after his midweek strike.

Mohammed Kudus’s return from a thigh injury is imminent, and there’s even talk of the Ghanaian making De Zerbi’s matchday roster. Wilson Odobert reportedly isn’t too far away from returning, too, having torn his ACL in February.

Micky van de Ven is getting up to speed and could be chucked in from the outset here. Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke struggled mightily as a duo at Brentford, and De Zerbi is unlikely to use the pair again on Saturday, given Newcastle’s speed in transition.

James Maddisons is out with a shoulder injury.

Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Udogie; Tonali, Bentancur; Sávio, Fernandes, Tel; Solanke.

Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham

Yoane Wissa leads the visitors’ line after a strong performance last week. | FotMob

Newcastle have been dealt a blow ahead of Saturday’s visit to north London. Striker William Osula picked up an undisclosed injury in the draw with Liverpool, which is set to sideline him for the next couple of weeks at least.

Instead of utilizing Nick Woltemade up top, Jaissle will likely move Yoane Wissa from a No. 10 role. Wissa was superb last Sunday.

Dan Burn is working his way back to full fitness after the World Cup, while Tino Livramento is still out with the calf injury that saw him miss this summer’s tournament.

New signing Amar Dedić was one of several Newcastle players to make his Premier League debut last weekend, and there could be a couple more on Saturday. Bazoumana Touré is in contention, and Nico González should make his bow for the club after his arrival from Man City.

Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Horníček; Dedić, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Miley, Steuer; Elanga, Willock, Barnes; Wissa.

What Time Does Tottenham vs. Newcastle Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date : Saturday, Aug. 29

: Saturday, Aug. 29 Kick-off Time : 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST

: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST Referee : Peter Bankes

: Peter Bankes VAR: Darren England

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Newcastle on TV, Live Stream

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