With the help of some creative accounting, Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush.

Spurs recently finalized a deal to sign Marmoush’s former Man City teammate Sávio, who was acquired for a fee of $102 million (£75 million) with a further $13.6 million (£10 million) in achievable add-ons.

It’s been a summer of mass change for the Lilywhites after they flirted with relegation last season, with Roberto De Zerbi handed significant reinforcements. Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke have all been bought for massive sums alongside Sávio, while Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dúbravka have all been signed for free.

BBC Sport have confirmed that Marmoush will soon join the influx of talent in N17, with the Egyptian further bolstering a meager and injury-hit forward line that blanked during Tottenham’s opening 3–0 Premier League defeat to Brentford last weekend.

Tottenham Find Marmoush Solution to Offset Summer Spend

Marmoush will eventually set Spurs back $81.7 million. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Spurs have agreed favorable terms with City to secure Marmoush’s signature, initially signing the 27-year-old on a season-long loan deal. They will then be obligated to pay $81.7 million (£60 million) for his services next summer.

With Tottenham having already spent $413.8 million on transfers this summer following the recent conclusion of the Sávio transfer, delaying the fee spent on Marmoush will certainly help them comply with the Premier League’s Squad Cost Ratio rules.

Those financial regulations limit spending for England’s top-flight sides to 85 per cent of the soccer-related revenue they have earned alongside player sales.

Spurs splashed huge amounts on Tonali ($133.8 million), Fernandes ($113.7 million) and Van Hecke ($69.6 million) before recruiting Sávio, although they have recouped some funds through player sales.

Defenders Luka Vušković ($61.7 million), Cristian Romero ($46.3 million) and Djed Spence ($34.6 million) have all facilitated this summer’s spend with their exits, while just over $40 million has been earned through offloading academy players.

What Will Marmoush Offer Tottenham?

Roberto De Zerbi needs Marmoush to deliver. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

After 16 goals in 62 appearances for City and a role largely as Erling Haaland’s understudy, there remains risk attached to Marmoush’s move to the capital. Only 37 of his outings came in the Premier League, where he managed 10 strikes.

However, one key reason behind Tottenham’s interest is his versatility. Marmoush has vast experience playing as a left winger across his career, but was developed into a striker at Eintracht Frankfurt and has been deployed at No.9 at the Etihad Stadium, too.

Spurs currently find themselves light on options in the final third. During the recent defeat to Brentford, De Zerbi was forced to field a front three of Mikey Moore, Richarlison and Mathys Tel. Currently, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons are all sidelined with injuries.

Marmoush is certainly an upgrade on Tottenham’s current options, remedying some of their issues with his flexibility and goalscoring touch. Whether he justifies his price tag remains to be seen.