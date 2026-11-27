Cole Palmer has received passionate backing from former teammate Tosin Adarabioyo, who has labeled the Chelsea playmaker as the “best No. 10 in the Premier League” and criticized “false” reports over his commitment to the England national team.

Palmer emerged as one of English soccer’s most dynamic and exciting talents after moving to Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023, starring in Mauricio Pochettino’s sole season at the helm in west London.

He recorded a staggering 33 Premier League goal contributions under new Manchester United manager Pochettino, and convinced the majority that it was no flash in the pan by following it up with 24 goal contributions in the 2024–25 campaign.

However, Palmer endured a notable downturn last season, primarily because of a nagging groin injury, and although life started promisingly under Xabi Alonso, Palmer hasn’t scored a Premier League goal from open play since August.

His form has come under heavy scrutiny, with plenty suggesting that a return to the England setup is a million miles off.

Tosin Launches Fierce Defense of Palmer

Palmer’s form has come under scrutiny. | Silvina Brodersohn/CameraSport/Getty Images

Palmer has certainly received plenty of support from his close friends amid his troubling form and increasing criticism.

First, teammate Morgan Rogers came to Palmer’s aid and said it was a “lie” that Chelsea’s impish playmaker didn’t want to play for England after he withdrew from Thomas Tuchel’s roster for the September-October international break.

Tuchel subsequently left Palmer out of his November roster, and England’s success in his absence, with Jude Bellingham perhaps the world’s best midfielder at the moment, has raised the question whether there is a future for Palmer with the national team, especially while Tuchel’s in charge.

One man who certainly believes Palmer will work his way back in is Tosin, another close friend who left Chelsea in the summer and joined Tottenham Hotspur. He echoed Rogers’s sentiment regarding Palmer’s England commitment, slamming such talk as “completely false”.

Tosin went on to say: “Of course, I am surprised [he was left out of the last England roster]. For me, he is the best No. 10 in the Premier League.”

As well as Bellingham, Tuchel picked Rogers, Eberechi Eze and Morgan Gibbs-White over Palmer; also calling up Jobe Bellingham and Josh King for the first time.

“No one can chat s--- about Cole,” Tosin added. “For me, he’s one of the best players I have ever seen. He’s a top-level player. He will continue to get better.”

Why Palmer Irked Chelsea Supporters After Leeds Defeat

Chelsea were battered by Leeds last weekend. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

Palmer hasn’t merely been criticized for his on-pitch performances, which have been subpar since the honeymoon period of Alonso’s reign.

Chelsea supporters felt particularly aggrieved after last Saturday’s harrowing 4–1 home defeat to historic rivals Leeds United, with Palmer, instead of acknowledging the Stamford Bridge faithful, walking straight down the tunnel.

Palmer was harassed and harangued by a physical Leeds midfield, and ultimately had little influence on proceedings. Some have blamed new manager Alonso for inhibiting their No. 10, after Enzo Maresca’s overtly positional soccer ultimately stifled his creative free spirit. When does it become a player issue?

Former Chelsea captain John Terry, speaking on Rory Jennings’s YouTube channel, suggested that Palmer needs to receive the ‘Eden Hazard treatment’.

“I would say, when you’ve got players that are that good, and we often did it with Eden [Hazard], you build what you’re doing around the best players because they can make things happen,” Terry said.

“Quite often now I’m seeing Cole dropping in between the center halves and getting the ball. As he’s turning, he’ll find someone in a little pocket, and I’m going, ‘That’s where we need you!’ So I would say to him, ‘Don’t track back,’ but I would then put the emphasis on the other players around him and say, ‘You need to do the work for him.’”

Others have called for Palmer to be dropped for Friday’s clash at Nottingham Forest. He’s one of just two Chelsea players to start every Premier League game so far this season, so dropping him would be a massive call from Alonso.