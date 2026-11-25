Jude Bellingham insisted he’s not at the level of “idol” Zinedine Zidane after capturing the imagination with a wonderful goal in Real Madrid’s 5–1 blitz of PSV Eindhoven at the Bernabéu.

The Englishman started on the bench for Real Madrid on Matchday 5 of the Champions League, but was brought on at half-time with Los Blancos a goal down away in Eindhoven. His introduction helped flip the script, as he unleashed a superb, self-engineered volley from outside the area to put Madrid in front on the hour mark—not long after captain Federico Valverde had leveled the score.

“I'’ve thought about how to prevent that goal. And I don’t know how,” PSV manager Peter Bosz conceded regarding Bellingham’s game-changing strike.

While Madrid went on to win at a canter, with Kylian Mbappé scoring a brace, it was Bellingham’s goal that dominated the postmatch analysis. The goal marked his 11th in the Champions League for Real Madrid—more than the total of every other Englishman to play for the club combined (9) since the competition’s rebranding in 1992.

Bellingham Reacts to Zidane Comparisons

JUDE BELLINGHAM, THAT IS FILTHY 🤯



Two juggles, then a finish with the outside of his boot 💥



Stream the #UCL on @paramountplus 📺 pic.twitter.com/8OOMUS4izI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 24, 2026

Tuesday night’s aesthetically pleasing strike was reminiscent of the work of Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, with comparisons between the two players growing more regular since Bellingham surpassed the 1998 Ballon d’Or winner’s Madrid goal total earlier this month. Bellingham, however, is not getting carried away.

“I think Zidane is much better than me. He’s much more elegant and he’s my idol,” he told reporters.

On the goal itself, Bellingham admitted he improvised the hit in the moment as the chance opened up.

“I was a bit surprised, honestly,” Bellingham said. “I knew that I could control the ball well and get it into my grasp. But normally from there, I’m looking to see who's on as an option to play through.

“It popped up nicely and I thought I’m just going to hit it.”

Should Bellingham ever start to get big-headed, he always has his brother to bring him back down to earth. Jobe Bellingham, who played on the same night in Dortmund’s 1–1 draw with Arsenal, joked with CBS Sports that his older sibling’s goal ”came off his shin, didn’t it?”

How Bellingham Became World’s Best This Season

Mourinho has made Bellingham central to his plans. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Bellingham has hit a rich vein of form, with the Englishman scoring or assisting in six of his last seven matches for club or country. In total, he has seven goals and four assists in 18 appearances so far in 2026–27.

Asked in the mixed zone what he puts his fine performances down to, Bellingham was unequivocal: “[José] Mourinho, period.”

The new Real Madrid manager has clearly been a hugely positive influence on Los Blancos’ No. 5. Bellingham stunned in his debut season at the club in 2023–24, scoring 23 times in all competitions as Madrid won their 15the European title. However, in the two seasons after his form dipped as he was moved around under managers Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and then Álvaro Arbeloa—a victim of his own versatility.

Jude Bellingham Season Comparison (All Competitions)

Stat 2025–26 2026–27* Appearances 40 18 Goals 8 7 Goals per Game 0.2 0.38 Assists 5 4 Key Passes 49 32 Successful Dribbles 51 38

*Statistics accurate as of Nov. 25, courtesy of FotMob.

However, Mourinho has been clear that Bellingham is the dedicated central attacking midfielder in his 4-2-3-1 system, a position that has seen the star produce his best soccer for both club and country.

After the PSV victory, Mourinho described Bellingham as “without a doubt, he's the best midfielder in the world” and “a natural leader”.

While Bellingham ranked 11th in the recent 2026 Ballon d’Or vote, there is already talk that the 23-year-old will be a major contender for new year’s award if he maintains his current levels. He insists it is not something he is thinking about.

“I don’t care about the Ballon d'Or, honestly,” he claimed. “I want to win a lot of titles with the team, the Champions League, the League."

“The Ballon d’Or is something for you, journalists, to vote and create a bit of tension. But for me it’s more important that the team win.”

What may be more presently on Bellingham’s mind is his contract renewal, with reports claiming a new deal containing a major pay bump is at an “advanced” stage.