Tottenham Unveil New 2025–26 Home Kit
Tottenham Hotspur have unveiled a new home kit for the 2025–26 season which features a few subtle yet significant changes.
The badge and Nike swoosh are both in the middle of the largely lilywhite shirt. The navy sleeves from last season have been shunted up onto the shoulders, with an added slate grey undercurrent crawling beneath the armpit.
There is no discernible reference to Tottenham’s Europa League triumph against Manchester United—the club’s first piece of silverware in 17 years—thanks, no doubt, to the quick turnaround between the trophy lift and kit release.
Intriguingly, the overriding theme of the jit launch is loyalty. The accompanying video stars Ledley King, a former club captain who spent his entire, injury-riddled career at Spurs. As the official website outlines, King “leads fans in a vow of allegiance to their beloved club”.
Yet, fans may now know what their players will be wearing next season, but the figure on the touchline is still very much uncertain. Ange Postecoglou fulfilled his widely publicised brief of winning a trophy in his second season and is already thinking ahead to the upcoming campaign. “All the best TV series, season three is better than season two,” the Australian coach bellowed at Tottenham’s trophy parade.
It remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy will commission another season. Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Fulham boss Marco Silva have both been linked with a club which managed to combine European glory with their lowest top-flight finish in 48 years.
Spurs fans will get to see their new kit—and perhaps a new manager—for the first time in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup final. The traditional clash between the winners of the Champions and Europa League pits Tottenham against a record-breaking, all-conquering Paris Saint-Germain.