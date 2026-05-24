Tottenham vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

After missing out on Tuesday night, Tottenham Hotspur still need a point to retain their Premier League status, with the relegation scrap being decided on the final day.

Roberto De Zerbi suffered his second defeat as Spurs boss on the night their fiercest rivals were crowned champions. It was a torturous Tuesday, and the period leading up to Sunday’s decisive fixture has been even more unbearable.

While a point technically doesn’t guarantee them safety, West Ham United would need to beat Leeds United by 12 goals to usurp the Lilywhites. There’s ’Spursy’ and then there’s that.

Tottenham’s disgraceful home form has unnerved supporters who are fearing the worst, even if Everton have suffered mightily down the stretch. The Toffees seemed primed to secure a European berth two months ago, but a run of six games without a win leaves them down in 12th.

Last week, they concluded their first season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with a 3–1 defeat to Sunderland that turned toxic towards the end. They’re ending a promising season on a disappointing note, yet they have the chance to help condemn one of the Premier League’s supposed elite to the second tier on Sunday.

Tottenham vs. Everton Score Prediction

Spurs Survive

Relief will be the prevailing mood. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Everton know all too well what Tottenham are feeling. The Toffees have survived by the skin of their teeth on two occasions in recent years, including on the final day in 2022–23. Abdoulaye Doucouré’s stunning strike at Goodison Park against Bournemouth kept them in the top flight when they needed to triumph.

Spurs don’t have to win on Sunday. In fact, they can lose and still stay up. It’s the likelihood of survival which worries supporters most, with fatalistic urges coming to the fore.

De Zerbi has claimed the upcoming bout boasts greater importance than last season’s Europa League final, and the Italian wouldn’t be wrong. The ramifications of relegation are frightening, humiliating and likely long-lasting. Everyone in N17 just wants this nightmare to be over.

Everton’s north London woes: Not only do Everton have a terrible record at Arsenal, but they also don’t travel well to the opposite half of north London. The Toffees have won just one of their previous 16 away games against Spurs, losing 11.

Not only do Everton have a terrible record at Arsenal, but they also don’t travel well to the opposite half of north London. The Toffees have won just one of their previous 16 away games against Spurs, losing 11. Slumping Toffees: Tottenham have won just one league game at home since the opening weekend of the season, but they’re facing a flat Everton team playing for nothing. It’s a pretty good fixture for Spurs, with the Toffees winless in six games and playing particularly poorly in the second half against Sunderland last week. They cannot hold onto leads.

Tottenham have won just one league game at home since the opening weekend of the season, but they’re facing a flat Everton team playing for nothing. It’s a pretty good fixture for Spurs, with the Toffees winless in six games and playing particularly poorly in the second half against Sunderland last week. They cannot hold onto leads. Richarlison rescue act: The Brazilian has been here before with the visitors, saving Everton down the stretch in 2022. He hasn’t yet come to the fore in desperate times for Spurs, but it‘s set up for Richarlison to save the Lilywhites this weekend. He’s their leading scorer this season, scoring for the 15th time on Tuesday, and his spirit can be relied upon in crunch time.

Prediction: Tottenham 2–1 Everton

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Everton

De Zerbi must consider changes in attack. | FotMob

De Zerbi is, of course, limited in terms of the number of changes he can make, but there‘s got to be some tinkering from the team that was beaten at Stamford Bridge.

James Maddison won’t play 90 minutes and probably won’t start either, but De Zerbi could use Djed Spence, a surprise inclusion in England’s World Cup squad, down the right-hand side in place of the wretched Randal Kolo Muani.

Yves Bissouma hasn’t been used all that much this season, but his bravery in possession could be needed on the final day. The Mali international is a contender to partner Rodrigo Bentancur in Tottenham’s midfield, with De Zerbi likely to retain his faith in Conor Gallagher.

The injury list remains lengthy and it is full of key names. Cristian Romero, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski and Ben Davies won’t be able to help the hosts out on the final day. Dominic Solanke, who’s nursing a hamstring injury, could feature.

Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma; Spence, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison.

Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham

Idrissa Gueye should feature in north London. | FotMob

Everton manager Moyes has said midfielder Idrissa Gueye has a “50/50” chance of playing on Sunday, having missed the previous three outings through injury. Tim Iroegbunam has stepped up alongside James Garner, who’d have been disappointed to miss out on Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad.

Moyes blamed Everton’s poor form down the stretch for Garner’s omission.

The visitors are still without Jack Grealish and Jarrad Branthwaite, who could’ve been considered by Tuched had he enjoyed an injury-free season. The English defender’s stock has dwindled somewhat over the past 18 months.

Going forward, Thierno Barry should be preferred to Beto, while Merlin Röhl has settled in down the right flank.

Everton predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Röhl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry.

What Time Does Tottenham vs. Everton Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date : Sunday, March 24

: Sunday, March 24 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT Referee : Michael Oliver

: Michael Oliver VAR: Paul Tierney

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Everton on TV, Live Stream

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