Tottenham vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Two members of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ lock horns on Sunday afternoon when Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester City to the capital.

The upcoming battle provides a rare occasion in which the entirety of north London will be rooting for Spurs, with Arsenal supporters desperate to see Man City drop more points in the race for the Premier League title. The Cityzens, meanwhile, will be seeking to keep firmly on Arsenal’s tail.

City have responded to disastrous defeats to Manchester United and Bodø/Glimt by securing successive victories to nil, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers and Galatasaray to lift spirits. However, Pep Guardiola’s men can ill-afford many more slip-ups if they’re to pip the Gunners to another crown.

Tottenham have proved difficult opposition for City in recent seasons, winning three of the last five battles including the campaign’s first meeting back in August, but the Lilywhites have hardly been pulling up trees domestically under Thomas Frank.

The former Brentford boss is under immense pressure that a fourth-placed Champions League finish has only somewhat helped ease, with Tottenham supporters perhaps fearing the worst ahead of Sunday’s critical contest.

What Time Does Tottenham vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date : Sunday, Feb. 1

: Sunday, Feb. 1 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee : Rob Jones

: Rob Jones VAR: Jarred Gillett

Tottenham vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Tottenham : 3 wins

: 3 wins Man City : 2 wins

: 2 wins Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions)

Tottenham (WDWLL) Man City (WWLLW) Eintracht Frankfurt 0–2 Tottenham Man City 2–0 Galatasaray Burnley 2–2 Tottenham Man City 2–0 Wolves Tottenham 2–0 Dortmund Bodø/Glimt 3–1 Man City Tottenham 1–2 West Ham Man Utd 2–0 Man City Tottenham 1–2 Aston Villa Newcastle 0–2 Man City

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League United States NBCSN, Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico Max Mexico

Tottenham Team News

Micky van de Ven is a slight doubt. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Micky van de Ven missed the midweek win over Eintracht Frankfurt and is “touch and go” to feature against City, as per Frank. However, the centre back has been training the past few days and could well be involved up against Erling Haaland and Co.

The same can’t be said of eight Tottenham first-teamers, including Ben Davies and Pedro Porro in the backline. Some huge names are absent further forward, with Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison all sidelined.

In better news, Dominic Solanke continues to build up his fitness and has now scored two in his last three games. He could start ahead of Randal Kolo Muani on Sunday.

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Frank is still cursing his injury luck. | FotMob

Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Gallagher; Odobert, Simons, Tel; Solanke.

Man City Team News

Jérémy Doku has been added to the injury list. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jérémy Doku has joined City’s list of abentees after picking up a small injury midweek and while he will miss the Spurs game, he’s not expected to be out for too long. Fellow winger Savinho is also in the treatment room.

There are continued issues at centre back with Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias and John Stones all missing, while Mateo Kovačić is absent in midfield.

More positively, Rodri is back after being suspended midweek and winter recruits Marc Guéhi and Antoine Semenyo are also available having been ineligible to feature against Galatasaray.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham

Man City still have injuries in defence. | FotMob

Man City predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Rodri; Semenyo, Reijnders, Silva, Cherki; Haaland.

Tottenham vs. Man City Score Prediction

Both Spurs and City are unpredictable from game to game but it’s Spurs who flounder more regularly. While their European form has been impressive, they have won just one of their last nine domestic matches and haven’t managed a Premier League victory on home soil since beating Brentford in early December.

City will be buoyed by the returns of Guéhi, Semenyo and Rodri, offering them the quality required to dismantle an injury-stricken Spurs side. They are not fantastic in this fixture but they should taste a third straight league win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Prediction: Tottenham 0–2 Man City

