Transfer News, Rumors: Haaland’s Real Madrid Plan; Man Utd Face Midfield Dilemma

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Yan Diomande has admirers in England. | Ronny HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have left the race to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, handing Liverpool and Manchester United free runs at the young talent. (Source: Christian Falk)

Erling Haaland has already warned Manchester City officials that he is highly likely to leave the club in the summer of 2027, but he has no interest in a departure at the end of the current season. (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool could pursue a swap deal with Real Madrid that would allow midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to move to the Bernabéu in exchange for Eduardo Camavinga. (Source: Fichajes)

Strasbourg midfielder Valentín Barco is “very close” to sealing a move to Chelsea. (Source: Guillem Balague)

Ben White could leave Arsenal this summer, with moves to both Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League a possibility. (Source: Football Insider)

Also expected to leave Arsenal at the end of the season is center back Jakub Kiwior. His impressive form on loan with Porto has caught the eye of Juventus. (Source: Tuttosport)

Chelsea and Man Utd are among the leading suitors for Köln winger Said El Mala, who is also being watched by Man City, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona. (Source: Daily Briefing)

Man City and Man Utd could lose out on Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson to boyhood club Newcastle, who are considering breaking their transfer record for the England international if they need to replace either Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimarães, both of whom are also targets for the two Manchester giants. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Atalanta midfielder Éderson is also back on Man Utd’s radar after the Serie A side agreed to slash its asking price by about 50% to just $34.3 million (€30 million, £25.9 million). (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Center back Luka Vušković is not keen on returning to Tottenham when his loan spell with Hamburg expires this summer. (Source: Daily Mail)

Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Everton and Tottenham have all joined AC Milan in pursuit of Lazio center back Mario Gila. (Source: Tuttosport)

Fulham and West Ham United are leading the race to sign Midtjylland winger Darío Osorio, despite tentative interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez could leave Atlético Madrid. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid have firmly ruled out selling striker Julián Alvarez to Barcelona, but bids of over $114.5 million (€100 million, £86.4 million) from Premier League sides would be entertained. (Source: SPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain are the latest side to join the race for Alvarez’s signature. (Source: Romain Collet Gaudin)

Erling Haaland has made it clear he will only leave Man City to join Real Madrid, ruling out a transfer to Clásico rivals Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid transfer chiefs believe the team needs a new center back, fullback, striker and winger to go alongside two new midfielders. (Source: Pacojó Delgado)

Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni is aware of Barcelona’s interest in signing him and has not ruled out a switch to Camp Nou. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS