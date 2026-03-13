Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd’s $92 Million Gamble; Rashford Tangled in Chelsea Twist

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Nico Williams could leave Athletic Club. | Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

Manchester United are prepared to fork out as much as $92.3 million (£69 million, €80 million) for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, who has endured an injury-riddled campaign in La Liga. A deal of such magnitude for a player once admired by Barcelona and Liverpool would make him the joint-most expensive sale in the Basque club’s history. (Source: Fichajes)

United’s shift in focus towards Williams may be owed to reports that Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on a new contract for Bradley Barcola. The highly rated French left winger had also caught the eye of Arsenal and Liverpool. (Source: Le Parisien)

Enzo Fernández has settled on a Chelsea exit this summer. However, his next destination is less clear, with interest from both PSG and Real Madrid being given consideration. (Source: Fichajes)

The next contract renewal lined up for Arsenal is set to be Declan Rice, whose current deal will expire in 2028. (Source: BBC Sport)

Inter Milan starlet Pio Esposito has been contacted by Manchester United and Arsenal after excelling for the Serie A leaders. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool’s ongoing quest to replace Mohamed Salah has landed them on Brighton & Hove Albion’s jet-heeled winger Yankuba Minteh. The wriggling left footer played for Arne Slot at Feyenoord and could be reunited with the Dutch coach for a fee in the region of $92.3 million. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona’s supposed interest in Chelsea winger Pedro Neto is thought to come at the expense of Marcus Rashford. Were the Catalan outfit to sign Neto, it’s been assumed that they would not make the Manchester United loanee’s stay permanent. (Source: Daily Mail)

Amid interest from Barcelona, Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland is thought to be “disillusioned” by what is unfolding around him at the Etihad. (Source: Indykaila)

Newcastle United are preparing to counter Man Utd’s interest in Lewis Hall with a new contract for their star left back. (Source: iNews)

Assan Ouédraogo has emerged as the next name to watch bursting out of RB Leipzig. The 19-year-old central midfielder enjoyed a blistering start to the current campaign, earning a senior Germany debut which he marked with a goal, before a knee injury hampered his development. Despite a lengthy layoff, Manchester United and Chelsea are still billed as leading admirers for a talent valued at as much as $115.3 million (£86.3 million, €100 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Following news that negotiations over a new PSG contract for Senny Mayulu have reached a “point of no return,” Arsenal have been pounced to snap up the Champions League final goalscorer. (Source: Football Transfers)

La Liga

Ousmane Dembélé is the reigning Ballon d’Or holder. | Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Having recently been billed as a Real Madrid target, Barcelona are now poised to barge their way into the market for Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen. It will take $115.3 million (€100 million) to get any deal done. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona’s bid to sign Inter Milan center back Alessandro Bastoni is dependent upon Joan Laporta winning the club’s presidential election and keeping Deco as sporting director. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Should Deco be in position to negotiate on Barcelona’s behalf this summer, he has been warned that it will cost upwards of $80.7 million (€70 million) for Bastoni. (Source: Fichajes)

Ousmane Dembélé’s renewal talks are less advanced. While links to Manchester City have been quashed, the current Ballon d’Or holder has not been ruled out of a move to the Saudi Pro League. Were he to depart, PSG are expected to target Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane or Julián Alvarez of Atlético Madrid, two notable Barcelona striker targets. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal’s interest in Alvarez has also been reiterated. The Gunners would have no issue paying $115.3 million for the Atlético star. (Source: El Nacional)

Alejandro Balde has been tentatively placed onto the transfer market with Barcelona letting it be known that they are willing to listen to offers for the left back, who has been linked with Manchester United in the past. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS