Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Prepare $93 Million Nico Williams Bid; Arsenal Target Real Madrid Star

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Rafael Leão could be on his way to Old Trafford. | sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Manchester United have made informal inquires about AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, whose price tag is €50 million (£43.3 million, $58.4 million). The Rossoneri would be willing to part with the Portugal international should the right offer come along. (Source: Calciomercato)

Liverpool have circled Athletic Club forward Nico Williams as their top target this summer. A deal in the range of €80 million (£69.3 million, $93.4 million) is being discussed to bring the Spaniard to Anfield. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal intend to have an active summer transfer window, with Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez atop their shortlist of attacking reinforcements. The Gunners would have to shell out a record £130 million ($182 million) to prize him away from Spain. (Source: Sky Sports)

Everton do not plan on triggering the £50 million ($67.4 million) option to buy Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish, but they remain hopeful of retaining the forward next season, either on loan again or for a lower price. (Source: TEAMtalk)

The Toffees are also interested in Man City defender John Stones, but they have competition from fellow Premier League clubs, as well as Monaco, Marseille and Inter Milan. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Ajax winger Mika Godts is firmly on Man Utd’s radar and the club is making a serious push for his signature once the transfer window opens, which would be a blow to his other suitors, Newcastle United. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa have entered the race to sign Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche and will step up their interest if they qualify for the Champions League. Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping an eye on the 24-year-old as well. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham are in negotiations to permanently sign Bayern Munich loanee João Palhinha despite his underwhelming performances this season. A final decision will not be made, though, until after the campaign ends. (Source: Football Insider)

If Ipswich Town get promoted to the Premier League, Chelsea striker Liam Delap will leave Stamford Bridge this summer and return to his former club. (Source: SportsBoom)

Man Utd are not interested in hearing any offers for center back Lisandro Martínez. The club intends to trigger the option to extend the Argentine’s stay at Old Trafford beyond June 2027, when his contract is due to expire. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Vitinha remains a dream target for Real Madrid. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Should José Mourinho return the Bernabéu, the manager has identified Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha as his top target. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella is open to joining Barcelona to escape the crisis at Stamford Bridge, though the Catalans have decided against pursing the Spaniard, who would undoubtedly fetch a hefty fee compared to signing João Cancelo permanently. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid left back Álvaro Carreras has caught the eye of Arsenal, who are making reinforcing the fullback positions a top priority this summer. The Spaniard’s position at the Bernabéu remains vulnerable after Ferland Mendy’s return to form. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Despite interest from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez’s preference remains Barcelona. For now, though, the Argentine is focused on finishing out the season strong and then going to the 2026 World Cup. (Source: Sky Sports)

Atlético Madrid are preparing a €60 million (£52 million, $58.4 million) offer for Marseille forward Mason Greenwood, who wants to join a team where he can play Champions League soccer next season. (Source: Fichajes)

Juventus are interested in Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, but they first want to prioritize Dušan Vlahović’s contract renewal. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS