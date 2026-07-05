Transfer Rumors: Messi Eyes Shock World Cup Gem; Real Madrid Offer Neymar Money for Olise

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández could leave Chelsea this summer. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

In an unexpected twist to the ongoing saga of Enzo Fernández, Bayern Munich are thought to be “exploring” an approach for the Chelsea midfielder. (Source: Indykaila)

Manchester United have been enamored by the heroic shotstopping display of Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill. United are in need of greater goalkeeper depth and could be inclined to make an approach for the 26-year-old San Lorenzo custodian. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool and Manchester United are both credited with interest in Juventus midfielder Khéphren Thuram, who is expected to cost at least $57.2 million (£42.8 million, €50 million). (Source: Tuttosport)

Sporting CP’s dismissal of an opening offer from Atlético Madrid for the talismanic midfielder Morten Hjulmand can be viewed as a major boost for Arsenal, who are also thought to be in the race. (Source: O Jogo)

Chelsea center back Trevoh Chalobah has attracted rival Serie A interest from Como and Inter Milan. The England international is expected to cost upwards of $46.7 million (£35 million). (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Any team hoping to secure the services of Bournemouth’s highly-rated Alex Scott, who has been chased by Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, will have to stump up $106.7 million (£80 million). (Source: BBC Sport)

High-profile Arsenal target Bruno Guimarães is thought to have “serious concerns” over the future of Newcastle United. Whether the player can convinced his club to accept a transfer offer is another matter entirely. (Source: Football Transfers)

Sergio Arribas has emerged as a surprise target for Liverpool after starring during Almería’s La Liga promotion run in attacking midfield. (Source: Ideal)

Should any concrete interest emerge, Chelsea’s Pedro Neto would not necessarily reject an approach from Liverpool. (Source: Indykaila)

Tottenham Hotspur’s spending spree could still include an approach for Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush. The Egypt international is valued at $68.6 million (£51.4 million, €60 million) and is also a target for several Bundesliga clubs, Juventus and Galatasaray. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool are reportedly sniffing around Mexico’s prodigious teenager Gilberto Mora. Only time will tell if an offer arrives on the table for the Club Tijuana star. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Rafael Leão could be on his way out of Milan. | sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

In another effort to tempt Bayern Munich into parting ways with Michael Olise, Real Madrid are prepared to put together a package worth a mind-boggling $251.6 million (£188.5 million, €220 million) which would be the second most expensive transfer fee of all time, only narrowly below Neymar Jr’s €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has always kept a candle burning for Rafael Leão. In order to finance a deal for the AC Milan superstar, the Spanish champions are preparing a similar loan deal to the one which saw Marcus Rashford join from Manchester United last season. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid have been given the chance to prise Adam Wharton away from Crystal Palace for the eye-watering sum of $137.3 million (£102.8 million, €120 million). It remains to be seen if Madrid prioritize Wharton after so publicly rejecting the chance to sign Enzo Fernández. (Source: Defensa Central)

An injury to Ismael Saibari during Morocco’s World Cup campaign has cast doubt over his availability for Bayern Munich at the start of next season. In light of his likely absence, Barcelona have all but given up hope of snagging Harry Kane, who will be needed back in Bavaria. (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético Madrid have elbowed their way into the race to sign Dani Ceballos, who had appeared to be heading towards a return to Real Betis after the expiration of his Real Madrid contract. (Source: Fichajes)

In response to the failed acquisition of Bernardo Silva—who will instead be joining Real Madrid—Barcelona are eyeing up a move for Valencia’s 23-year-old gem Javi Guerra. (Source: El Nacional)

Rest of the World

All eyes will be on Vozinha. | Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images

Inter Miami are supposedly showing “strong interest” in reuniting Lionel Messi with another World Cup star of the summer, Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha. (Source: Indian Sports Network)

Ruben Amorim’s rebuild of AC Milan is expected to continue with the acquisition of his former Sporting CP center back Gonçalo Inácio, who has been a previous target for Chelsea. (Source: Daniele Longo)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS