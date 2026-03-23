Trent Alexander-Arnold Speaks Out on England Snub With Telling Four-Word Message

Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold broke his silence on Thomas Tuchel’s England snub with a short, simple message that pledged his loyalty to his club “and nothing else.”

After setting up the match-winner in Los Blancos’ 3–2 victory over Atlético Madrid on Sunday evening, Alexander-Arnold took to social media to bask in his first Madrid derby triumph. Under a carousel of photos, the fullback wrote, “Madrid. Y nada mas.”

The caption translates to: “Madrid. And nothing else.”

The saying is not only a popular phrase throughout the dressing room, but it is also the tagline of the club’s anthem, sang throughout the Bernabéu before every game and after every success.

Yet Alexander-Arnold’s use of the iconic four words is seemingly much deeper than just an ode to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold’s Trying Season Has England Implications

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not featured for England since last June. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

It’s been anything but a dream debut season in a white shirt for Alexander-Arnold. The former Liverpool star missed nearly 100 days of the 2025–26 campaign due to a serious hamstring injury he suffered in September and then a muscle injury sustained in December.

So much time in the infirmary also kept Alexander-Arnold from representing England in September, October and November—an exile he expected to end in March now that he is back to full fitness. Except Tuchel omitted him from his England squad for friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

Even when Bayern Munich fullback Jarell Quansah pulled out of the squad due to injury, the Three Lions boss opted to call up former outcast Ben White over Alexander-Arnold, firm in his decision to leave one of the best right backs in the world at home.

It’s no coincidence, then, that Alexander-Arnold swiftly took to social media to pledge his allegiance to Real Madrid “and nothing else.” The post becomes even more of a statement when you realize the 27-year-old did not even celebrate his team eliminating Manchester City from the Champions League on social media ... but he made sure to speak out at this particular time.

Alexander-Arnold Peaking at the Perfect Time for Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior (front) and Trent Alexander-Arnold linked up for the game-winner against Atlético Madrid. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold’s England woes leave him in a precarious position for the 2026 World Cup, but before this summer’s spectacle, he still has work to do with Real Madrid. The 15-time European champions are in the fight for the La Liga crown, as well as the Champions League title.

Despite his ups and downs in a white shirt, Alexander-Arnold has been a welcomed return to Los Blancos’ right flank, one that has helped the team look worthy of silverware after a trying first half of the season.

He only needed eight minutes against Atlético Madrid to come onto the pitch and supply Vinicius Junior with the brilliant cross-pitch ball that the Brazilian ultimately buried to claim all three points for Álvaro Arbeloa’s men. Alexander-Arnold would not have even been on the bench for that game, but he reportedly showed up late to training and therefore lost his spot in the XI as punishment.

It is no doubt Real Madrid’s right flank belongs to the Englishman moving forward, though, and his presence elevates a team that is hitting its stride at the perfect time—much like Alexander-Arnold, who is finally playing with a poise, quality and swagger fitting for the new badge on his chest.

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