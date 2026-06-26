Turkiye vs. United States—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The USMNT has taken the World Cup by storm on home soil, already securing its place in the knockout rounds with impressive victories over Paraguay and Australia.

Türkiye, meanwhile, was tipped by many as a dark horse entering the tournament but has been anything but, crashing out after back-to-back defeats in its opening two matches.

On paper, a third loss for Vincenzo Montella’s side appears likely.

Türkiye has yet to score a goal at this World Cup and has looked vulnerable defensively, particularly when caught on the counterattack after dominating possession. The United States, by contrast, put four goals past Paraguay before comfortably dispatching Australia 2-0, all while playing the high-octane, aggressive soccer supporters have been craving for years.

Türkiye still possesses genuine star quality in Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, but beyond that has often looked like a disjointed unit. Mauricio Pochettino’s side, meanwhile, not only boasts stars of its own in Christian Pulisic and Malik Tillman, but also looks like a cohesive, well-drilled team with a clear identity and confidence flowing through the squad.

With qualification already secured, the USMNT may rotate its lineup, but even a much-changed side should have enough quality to extend its perfect start to the tournament.

Live Match Tracker

Match Momentum

Match Stats

Lineups

Match Summary

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC