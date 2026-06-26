Turkiye vs. United States—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
The USMNT has taken the World Cup by storm on home soil, already securing its place in the knockout rounds with impressive victories over Paraguay and Australia.
Türkiye, meanwhile, was tipped by many as a dark horse entering the tournament but has been anything but, crashing out after back-to-back defeats in its opening two matches.
On paper, a third loss for Vincenzo Montella’s side appears likely.
Türkiye has yet to score a goal at this World Cup and has looked vulnerable defensively, particularly when caught on the counterattack after dominating possession. The United States, by contrast, put four goals past Paraguay before comfortably dispatching Australia 2-0, all while playing the high-octane, aggressive soccer supporters have been craving for years.
Türkiye still possesses genuine star quality in Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, but beyond that has often looked like a disjointed unit. Mauricio Pochettino’s side, meanwhile, not only boasts stars of its own in Christian Pulisic and Malik Tillman, but also looks like a cohesive, well-drilled team with a clear identity and confidence flowing through the squad.
With qualification already secured, the USMNT may rotate its lineup, but even a much-changed side should have enough quality to extend its perfect start to the tournament.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.