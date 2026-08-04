Eight USMNT Youth Prospects Mauricio Pochettino Must Develop for 2030 World Cup

After much uncertainty, U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino signed a new contract on Monday, extending his tenure stateside through the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentine boss’s responsibilities will look much different this go-around, though. Unlike his first two years, Pochettino will do much more than frantically prepare the Stars and Stripes for a World Cup campaign on home soil. Instead, the 54-year-old will have a full, four-year cycle to curate the USMNT’s player pool and get involved in the youth pathway, ensuring that by the time 2030 rolls around, the team has largely prepared itself.

As Pochettino dives into U.S. Soccer’s youth programs, here are the eight most promising teenage prospects he must develop, several of which are dual-nationals that he will need to lock down ahead of the 2030 World Cup.

Cavan Sullivan

Cavan Sullivan continues to make significant strides in the 2026 MLS season. | Courtesy of the Philadelphia Union

Sixteen-year-old Cavan Sullivan currently stars for the Philadelphia Union, but is set to join Manchester City when he turns 18 next fall. At 14 years old, the midfielder made history as the youngest player ever to debut in an MLS game, quickly establishing himself as a teenage prodigy in the league.

He has represented the U.S. at the youth level on several occasions, including at the 2023 Concacaf Boys’ U-15 Championship, which the Americans won, as well as the U-17 World Cup last year.

Adri Mehmeti

Adri Mehmeti has been a constant presence for Michael Bradley’s Red Bull New York. | Peter Bonilla/Red Bull New York/MLS/Getty Images

Seventeen-year-old Adri Mehmeti is a stalwart in the midfield for Red Bull New York, notching one goal and four assists already this season after starting 17 of 18 total matches for his side. His skill set is often compared to that of former Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.

Eligible to represent the U.S. and Albania, Mehmeti has played for both at the youth level.

Neil Pierre

Neil Pierre is turning heads with his towering presence. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Union are quickly becoming reliant on 6'5" center back Neil Pierre in their resurgence post-World Cup. The 18-year-old, returning from his loan to Danish first division side Lyngby, has impressed MLS with his defensive physicality and aerial prowess, scoring two goals in the past three games on set pieces.

He has represented the Stars and Stripes at the youth levels but is also eligible to play for Haiti.

Julian Hall

Julian Hall looks to be a superstar in the making. | Federico Torres/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Julian Hall has proven unstoppable this season for Red Bull New York. The 18-year-old striker has nine goals and three assists in 18 games and earned his first-ever MLS All-Star call up last month.

The Polish-American is being heavily pursued by Poland’s national team; however, Hall has represented the U.S. at the youth levels, including at the U-17 World Cup last fall.

Peyton Miller

Peyton Miller is a defensive stalwart for New England Revolution. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Peyton Miller plays for the New England Revolution and is known for his versatility, with the ability to play anywhere along the wings, left or right side. He became the team’s youngest professional signing back in 2023 at just 15 years old.

The 18-year-old has represented the U.S. at several youth levels, most recently in a U-21 friendly against Ukraine in June, which the Americans won 3–1.

Zavier Gozo

Zavier Gozo was selected to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Zavier Gozo swiftly rose through Real Salt Lake’s ranks and has dazzled on the team’s front lines this season, earning a first-ever MLS All-Star selection this summer after 10 goal contributions. The 19-year-old has represented the U.S. at several youth levels, notably as part of the U-20 squad that was the runner-up in the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship. He also competed in the 2025 U-20 World Cup.

Noahkai Banks

Noahkai Banks is one of the most impressive prospects in American soccer in 2026. | Firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Noahkai Banks is a talented center back and starter for FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga. The 6'4" towering presence is eligible to represent either the U.S. or Germany—and has been publicly torn about the decision.

The 19-year-old has only played at the youth levels for the U.S., though. He was called up to the USMNT last September for a friendly against Japan, but did not see the field.

Mathis Albert

Mathis Albert is most comfortable on the left wing. | Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Mathis Albert, 17, is a winger and attacking midfielder for Borussia Dortmund and was the second-youngest player at the 2025 FIFA World Cup last summer, even though he did not make an on-pitch appearance. In April, just prior to his 17th birthday, he became the youngest American to feature in a Bundesliga match, competing in the final minutes of a win against SC Freiburg and surpassing the previous record-holder, now-USMNT star Giovanni Reyna.

Although also a citizen of France, Albert has represented the U.S. at the youth levels, most recently during the March international window with the U-19 squad.

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