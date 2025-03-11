SI

UEFA Champions League Predictions: March 12

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 wraps up on Wednesday with all eyes focused on the Madrid derby.

Max Mallow

Real Madrid look to eliminate their La Liga rival.
Real Madrid look to eliminate their La Liga rival.

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 concludes on Mar. 12 as Arsenal and Aston Villa are two Premier League favorites to advance. The Madrid derby and Lille vs. Dortmund remain tightly contested. Predictions for the final four Champions League round of 16 ties below.

Lille vs. Dortmund

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Dortmund

The biggest upset of the round of 16. Lille eliminate last year's runner-up to advance to the quarterfinals for a showdown with Barcelona.

Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Club Brugge

Aston Villa come into the second leg at home with a two goal advantage. They keep it rolling and advance to the quarterfinals in their return season to the competition.

Arsenal vs. PSV

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 PSV

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should rotate his squad pretty heavily given they lead by six goals on aggregate. PSV will have to take the game to the Gunners, leaving space in behind for counter attacking opportunities where Arsenal thrive in Europe. The game ends in a draw, but Arsenal advance comfortably with a trip to Madrid up next.

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid

The Madrid derby second leg should be intense as two rivals clash once again. Atleti, playing at home only down a goal, will feel anything is possible on the night. If they do win, it'd be the first time they've ever eliminated Los Blancos from the competition. Unfortunately, this won't be the season as Real Madrid advance eyeing a record 16th Champions League trophy.

