UEFA Champions League Predictions: March 12
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 concludes on Mar. 12 as Arsenal and Aston Villa are two Premier League favorites to advance. The Madrid derby and Lille vs. Dortmund remain tightly contested. Predictions for the final four Champions League round of 16 ties below.
Check out the Champions League bracket here
Lille vs. Dortmund
Prediction: Lille 2-1 Dortmund
The biggest upset of the round of 16. Lille eliminate last year's runner-up to advance to the quarterfinals for a showdown with Barcelona.
Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge
Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Club Brugge
Aston Villa come into the second leg at home with a two goal advantage. They keep it rolling and advance to the quarterfinals in their return season to the competition.
Arsenal vs. PSV
Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 PSV
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should rotate his squad pretty heavily given they lead by six goals on aggregate. PSV will have to take the game to the Gunners, leaving space in behind for counter attacking opportunities where Arsenal thrive in Europe. The game ends in a draw, but Arsenal advance comfortably with a trip to Madrid up next.
Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid
Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid
The Madrid derby second leg should be intense as two rivals clash once again. Atleti, playing at home only down a goal, will feel anything is possible on the night. If they do win, it'd be the first time they've ever eliminated Los Blancos from the competition. Unfortunately, this won't be the season as Real Madrid advance eyeing a record 16th Champions League trophy.