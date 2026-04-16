UEFA Europa League Predictions: Matchday 4/16

This week’s Champions League action has dominated the discourse on the continent, but four tantalizing Europa League quarterfinal ties are still to be decided this Thursday.

Former European Cup and Champions League winners Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Porto are among the remaining teams, each seeking to add a new chapter in their history books, while some less storied clubs are aiming for unprecedented continental glory.

Two ties are dead level heading into Thursday’s second legs, while Villa and Freiburg are eager to avoid succumbing to the fabled magic of UEFA competition in their attempts to protect healthy leads.

Here are Sports Illustrated’s projections for the quarterfinal second legs.

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Celta Vigo vs. Freiburg

Freiburg were big winners during the first leg. | Silas STEIN/AFP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Unfortunately for Celta Vigo, they’re reliant on a miracle on home soil to reach the semifinals after a 3–0 defeat at Freiburg last week. Only once since the Europa League’s rebranding in 2009 has a team achieved such a feat in the knockout phase—La Liga outfit Valencia winning 5–3 on aggregate after a three-goal first leg loss to Basel in 2013–14.

Confidence won’t be particularly high among those in Claudio Giráldez’s dressing room, especially after another 3–0 loss at the weekend against bottom of the table Real Oviedo, and Freiburg’s impressive form serves another psychological blow to the Galicians.

Freiburg have won four of their last five in all competitions—the only blip in that time a heartbreaking, last-gasp 3–2 defeat to Bayern Munich—and Julian Schuster, who turned 41 on Wednesday, will be desperate for a late birthday present by helping the Bundesliga side reach a first European semifinal.

Providing Freiburg avoid imploding at the Estadio Abanca Balaídos, they will punch a ticket to the final four.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1–1 Freiburg

Aston Villa vs. Bologna

Aston Villa are en route to the crown. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Villa have done the hard work already. Their 3–1 victory away at Bologna last week ensures they are holding a critical cushion for the upcoming clash in the West Midlands. Ollie Watkins was the hero in Italy, scoring twice to plant one Villa foot in the semifinals.

Given the generally impressive home record of Unai Emery’s men, especially in European competition, they appear certain to progress to the last four, and will fancy their chances of managing back-to-back victories over their Serie A adversaries.

Bologna have been in good shape since the start of February and warmed up for Thursday’s game by brushing Lecce aside, but Vincenzo Italiano, who has twice finished runner-up in Conference League finals when Fiorentina boss, will need to deploy the perfect gameplan to navigate an incredibly awkward away day.

An early Bologna goal could change the complexion of the tie, but Villa should realistically book their place in the semis with little fuss.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3–1 Bologna

Nottingham Forest vs. Porto

The first leg finished all square. | Alex Pantling—UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Martim Fernandes’s truly bizarre own goal stole much of the attention during a hard-fought first leg between Nottingham Forest and Porto at the Estádio do Dragão. The right back’s 13th-minute blunder canceled out an even earlier opener by William Gomes.

No further goals were scored during the tense 1–1 draw in Portugal, leaving the tie finely poised for the return leg at the City Ground.

Forest were involved in another stalemate with potential semifinal opponents Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend, extending their undefeated run to five matches, but Francesco Farioli’s Porto side are mightily tough opposition to crack.

Porto have lost just four of their 46 fixtures under the Italian coach and have tremendous European experience, with confidence flowing as they continue to soar on the continent and at the summit of the Primeira Liga. They could just edge Thursday’s second leg.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0–1 Porto

Real Betis vs. Braga

Betis have home advantage for their second leg. | Miguel RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Things are also even between Real Betis and Braga. The 1–1 scoreline from last week’s battle in Portugal ensures all is still to play for in Seville, with Betis undoubtedly favorites given they boast home advantage and a superior squad.

Manuel Pellegrini’s team, currently fifth in La Liga, have the star performers capable of turning the tie in their direction. Antony, Pablo Fornals and Abde Ezzalzouli are among the attacking options with the capacity to conjure magic.

Braga will provide a stern test having thrived in Europe this season and won three of their last five matches, but whether they’re able to cope with a green tsunami on Thursday is another question.

The clash could go either way, but the extra Betis quality might shine through in the end.

Prediction: Real Betis 2–1 Braga (AET)

Matchday 4/16 Predictions

Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET Celta Vigo vs. Freiburg 1–1 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Bologna 3–1 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Nott’m Forest vs. Porto 0–1 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Real Betis vs. Braga 2–1 AET

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