UEFA Walks Back ‘Prestianni Rule’ After World Cup Controversy

After seeing the ‘Prestianni Rule’ in action at the 2026 World Cup, UEFA confirmed it will not adopt the law that sends players off for covering their mouths while confronting an opponent.

FIFA introduced the new rule, passed by the the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in April, at this summer’s tournament as a way to combat players using discriminatory language during altercations on the pitch. Those caught covering their mouth, which serves to hide evidence of what is being said, in a hostile exchange are immediately shown a red card.

UEFA, though, is not following in FIFA’s footsteps. The governing body of European football said referees should instead show a yellow card to a player “attempting to conceal communication as an act of unsporting behavior.”

UEFA continued, “This is obviously without prejudice to any disciplinary investigation or proceedings that may follow as a consequence of, or in connection with, such behavior.”

Gianluca Prestianni (center) covered his mouth in an infamous altercation with Vinicius Junior (left). | Valter Gouveia/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

The lesser punishment will be enforced in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, as well as UEFA’s international competitions, the European Championship and the Nations League, despite the original incident happening in Europe’s premier club competition.

The law originated in the aftermath of an altercation between Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. The latter alleged Prestianni hurled racist insults at him, while the accused insisted he said a homophobic slur. Since his mouth was covered, there was no proof.

FIFA took measures to ensure there would be severe, immediate consequences for the action in the future, but its test run at the 2026 World Cup did not convince UEFA.

The ’Prestianni Rule’ Enforced at the 2026 World Cup

Miguel Almirón (left) was sent off against Türkiye. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Through the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, two players have been sent off for covering their mouths while in a heated exchange with an opponent. Paraguay forward Miguel Almirón was the first to see red under the new guidelines after an altercation with Mert Müldür in his side’s 1–0 win over Türkiye.

Ecuador defender Piero Hincapié also received marching orders after delivering remarks to Mexico's Santiago Giménez with his hand over his mouth. The red card came in stoppage time of La Tricolor’s 2–0 defeat to the host nation in the round of 32.

Both players picked up one-game suspensions. Other offenders might not be so lucky, though; FIFA’s disciplinary committee has the right to extend bans.

The two red cards are rather cut and dry, but here have been other instances in North America this summer that calls the rule into question.

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Blurred Lines Cause Controversy

Jude Bellingham (left) and Jordan Ayew were caught in conversation. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

England midfielder Jude Bellingham made headlines when he was caught covering his mouth while speaking to Ghana striker Jordan Ayew during a goalless draw in the group stage. Yet the 22-year-old was not shown a red card, prompting mass confusion over FIFA’s guidelines.

The difference between Bellingham’s actions and those of Almirón and Hincapié is that he was simply talking to an opponent. There was no confrontation, no hostility in the exchange, which per FIFA’s head of referees Pierluigi Collina, is at the crux of the rule.

“Players can continue to cover their mouth with an arm and the shirt because they may chat with friends,” he said before the tournament. “It’s normal to a chat before, during or after the match. So if the conversation is a friendly conversation, they can continue to do it without any problem.

“When the conversation is confrontational, covering the mouth means that you are doing something very wrong, potentially, and the sanction is the red card.”

Except leaving referees to decide what conversations are deemed appropriate and which are deemed worthy of a red card is not exactly foolproof. The new guideline also acts under the presumption of guilt rather than innocence, prompting UEFA to backtrack and enact a lesser punishment in its competitions next season.

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