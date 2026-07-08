New Update on Germany Hiring Jurgen Klopp Focuses on Hurdles to Clear

Jürgen Klopp remains on course to become the next Germany manager after Julian Nagelsmann resigned the position following a shock World Cup elimination to Paraguay, but is still set for talks with the nation’s soccer federation (DFB) to hammer out the details.

The DFB was open from the start about its pursuit of Klopp, namedropping the former Liverpool boss in the same statement that confirmed Nagelsmann’s abrupt departure.

Klopp, Red Bull’s global head of soccer since the start of 2025, soon confirmed that approach had been made and that he was interested in the job—becoming Germany manager is something he’d been repeatedly asked about by reporters going back several years, and never once ruled it out.

With the DFB and Klopp both keen, The Athletic writes that talks are planned over the weekend. That meeting is due to happen in New York, with Klopp based in the U.S. this summer as part of his work for German broadcast platform MagentaTV.

It is expected that an agreement will be reached—Klopp has also already stressed the importance of “changes” with the national team setup being necessary after three successive World Cup failures—but one key strand will also be securing an understanding with Red Bull.

Klopp is under contract and the energy drink conglomerate will be due compensation, but again it is expected to be agreed and “not likely to be an obstacle.”

If there is an agreement, Pep Lijnders, who had two spells as an assistant coach in Klopp’s Liverpool staff and was assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City last season, is set to also be appointed.

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Germany Relying on Klopp ‘Discount’

Klopp was reportedly paid around €18 million ($20 million) per season at Liverpool, a truly A-list salary for a manager. Even for his Red Bull job, far less intense, his salary has been estimated in the region of €12 million ($13.7 million). The DFB is hoping the 59-year-old will lower his demands.

For reference, Nagelsmann’s reported salary was significantly less, around €7 million ($8 million).

It is for that reason, DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke said he remains a little “skeptical” but still rating the chance of securing Klopp better than 50/50.

“Jürgen is our plan A and we want to implement our plan A,” Watzke told ZDF. “There are problems to be solved. Jürgen’s willingness to solve these problems is a significant help.

“Of course, we have our limits [financially]. We expect, or rather I expect, a slight ‘patriotism discount’ from Jürgen in particular. I know that he loves Germany.”

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