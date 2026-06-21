Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Uruguay and Cabo Verde enter their World Cup Group H clash in Miami Gardens in very different moods.
Uruguay, widely expected to progress from the group, was held to a disappointing 1–1 draw by Saudi Arabia in its opener. Despite dominating possession and spending long periods on the front foot, it struggled to turn that control into goals.
Cabo Verde, meanwhile, produced the biggest shock of the tournament so far by holding reigning European champion Spain to a goalless draw, with veteran goalkeeper Vozinha—who has gone to earn a huge social media following—delivering a heroic performance.
That sets the stage for another intriguing encounter. Cabo Verde is unlikely to match Uruguay in possession, but it has already shown an impressive ability to frustrate elite opposition. Uruguay, meanwhile, will likely control the ball again, but questions remain over whether it can consistently create and finish clear-cut chances.
Could another World Cup upset be on the cards?
Live Match Tracker
Match Momentum
Match Stats
Lineups
Match Summary
READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.