Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Uruguay and Cabo Verde enter their World Cup Group H clash in Miami Gardens in very different moods.

Uruguay, widely expected to progress from the group, was held to a disappointing 1–1 draw by Saudi Arabia in its opener. Despite dominating possession and spending long periods on the front foot, it struggled to turn that control into goals.

Cabo Verde, meanwhile, produced the biggest shock of the tournament so far by holding reigning European champion Spain to a goalless draw, with veteran goalkeeper Vozinha—who has gone to earn a huge social media following—delivering a heroic performance.

That sets the stage for another intriguing encounter. Cabo Verde is unlikely to match Uruguay in possession, but it has already shown an impressive ability to frustrate elite opposition. Uruguay, meanwhile, will likely control the ball again, but questions remain over whether it can consistently create and finish clear-cut chances.

Could another World Cup upset be on the cards?

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