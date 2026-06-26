Uruguay vs. Spain—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Group H closes with a battle of World Cup behemoths on Friday, Spain taking on Uruguay at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

Spain has all but secured progression to the round of 32, but can clinch top spot with victory—and likely also with a draw outside of a high-scoring win for Cabo Verde against Saudi Arabia in the other match. After a goalless stalemate in their opener, the reigning European champion responded with a stylish 4–0 win over Saudi Arabia to take control of the group last time.

Uruguay also stumbled to a tie in its first outing of the tournament, but, unlike Spain, was unable to make a winning comeback thereafter.

Draws with Saudi Arabia and Cabo Verde leave Marcelo Bielsa‘s team on the brink, needing victory on Friday to automatically qualify. A stalemate could be enough to finish as one of the eight highest-ranking third-placed sides, or even come second depending on the result of Group H‘s other final fixture.

Spain has never lost to the two-time world champion since a first meeting at the World Cup in 1950, winning and drawing five of the 10 previous matches. La Celeste must therefore make history when its take to the field in a bid to upset the odds.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Uruguay vs. Spain Score Prediction

Spain Finish on a High

Mikel Oyarzabal is just one of Spain‘s attacking threats. | Pablo Garcia/Soccrates/Getty Images

To say Uruguay has underwhelmed this summer would be an understatement. Toxicity in the dressing room has seeped onto the field, the South American giant producing unconvincing and messy performances against inferior opponents.

Uruguay is missing the quality and depth of previous generations, and Spain is primed to take full advantage.

La Roja leanded on incredible attacking promise against Saudi Arabia last time out, the return of Lamine Yamal absolutely crucial to Luis de le Fuente‘s team operating at its peak. With a roster in full health once again available to the Spain coach, it should continue on an upward trajectory.

Before a ball was kicked, this looked a real banana skin for Spain. Now it appears a relatively routine win.

Spain superiority : There‘s a reason La Roja ranks third in the world at present. Unbeaten in 12 matches and undefeated across 90 minutes over the past two years, Spain has proven incredibly consistent no matter the caliber of opponent.

: There‘s a reason La Roja ranks third in the world at present. Unbeaten in 12 matches and undefeated across 90 minutes over the past two years, Spain has proven incredibly consistent no matter the caliber of opponent. Uruguay issues : There were signs pre-tournament that La Celeste could struggle in North America. Prior to draws in Group H, it was winless in four matches, and the only victories over the past year have come against Uzbekistan, Dominican Republic and Peru.

: There were signs pre-tournament that La Celeste could struggle in North America. Prior to draws in Group H, it was winless in four matches, and the only victories over the past year have come against Uzbekistan, Dominican Republic and Peru. Yamal factor: The significance of Yamal‘s return cannot be overstated. After a brief cameo against Cabo Verde, it took the youngster just 10 minutes of his first World Cup start to get on the scoresheet, with his speed and ingenuity instantly elevating those around him.

Prediction: Uruguay 1–3 Spain

Uruguay Predicted Lineup vs. Spain

Bielsa could make a couple of alterations. | Sports Illustrated.,

Bielsa has a few injury issues to overcome for the battle with Spain, midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Barcelona center back Ronald Araújo both missing out through calf problems.

A major gaffe involving goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and defender Mathías Olivera last time out might result in the latter being replaced by José María Giménez at center back.

Darwin Núñez should come back into the team after being dropped against Cabo Verde, the striker set to replace Federico Viñas after an impressive cameo from the bench.

Uruguay predicted lineup vs. Spain (4-3-3): Muslera; Varela, Cáceres, Giménez, Sanabria; Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur; Canobbio, Núñez, M. Araújo.

Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay

Spain could make just one change. | Sports Illustrated

Spain is now injury-free as Yamal and Nico Williams get up to full speed, and the latter might earn his first start of the tournament at the expense of Atlético Madrid’s Álex Baena.

Pedro Porro and Dani Olmo both impressed after coming into the XI in the previous match and might have done enough to retain starting positions for at least another one.

Mikel Oyarzabal will be keen to continue his excellent form for the national team, with his brace against Saudi Arabia taking his tally to 22 goal contributions across his last 15 Spain matches.

Spain predicted lineup vs. Uruguay (4-3-3): Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Pedri; Williams, Oyarzabal, Yamal.

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What Time Does Uruguay vs. Spain Kick Off?

Location : Zapopan, Mexico

: Zapopan, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Akron

: Estadio Akron Date : Friday, June 26 / Saturday, June 27

: Friday, June 26 / Saturday, June 27 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (June 27)

: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (June 27) Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde on TV, Live Stream

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