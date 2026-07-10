‘Egregious’—U.S. World Cup Chief Eviscerates Keir Starmer for England Intervention

Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House’s World Cup Task Force, claimed that U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was been guilty of “far more egregious” levels of interference during this summer’s tournament than U.S. President Donald Trump.

While Trump has proudly publicized the role he played in lobbying FIFA to review Folarin Balogun’s suspension for the U.S.’s round of 16 tie with Belgium, Starmer has been accused by Giuliani of endangering the safety of fans by appealing to keep England’s kickoff against Mexico at the pre-agreed time.

Barely more than a day before the knockout clash at the Estadio Azteca, news broke that FIFA were preparing to move Mexico vs. England to six hours earlier. The risk of electrical storms was one factor put forward, as was an attempt to minimize the threat of postmatch violence.

Multiple casualties were reported in the aftermath of Mexico’s round of 32 victory over Ecuador (which was also delayed by thunderstorms) and FIFA were reportedly inclined to bring the fixture forward from 7 p.m. local time to 1 p.m. so that fans would not have a full day to consume alcohol.

Mexico vs. England didn’t kick off on time. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Representatives from the national teams of Mexico and England publicly and privately baulked at this hasty change to the scheduling. It has been widely reported that Starmer supported the English appeals for continuity so that the team would have as much time as possible to adapt to the elevated altitude of Mexico City. Giuliani argued against this intervention.

Comparing the roles played by the U.S. and U.K. heads of state, Giuliani told Times Radio: “I would look at [Starmer’s involvement] as a far more egregious situation when you think of the fact that the reason for potentially moving the game earlier was because there were three Mexicans that lost their lives after the round-of-32 [win vs. Ecuador] because it was so late and you had over a million Mexicans coming in [to the city centre].

“The reasons there were discussions was for life and safety. I think that’s where the discussion should be—less about the play on the field.

“One [intervention] is life and safety, the other one is play on the pitch. I think you can see a very clear difference on that.”

Starmer Replies to Intervention Claims

A spokesperson for Starmer sought to quell speculation of his involvement: “The Prime Minister was clear that he was supportive of representations made by the Football Association regarding the practical implications of a proposed scheduling change for the team’s preparations.

“The final decision on fixture timings remained a matter for FIFA.

“But as we’ve consistently said, decisions on disciplinary matters and the application of rules of the game are for FIFA and for the relevant football authorities.”

Giuliani Doubles Down on Trump’s Balogun Intervention

Folarin Balogun (left) ended the game early. | Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images

In what will hopefully be the final word on the Balogun bungle, Giuliani doubled down. “Here’s the truth about President Trump,” he began. “President Trump wants fair play. Fair play at the ballot box, fair play on the field. I think they got the ultimate call right [in suspending Balogun’s ban].

“Hats off to Belgium. What the President said was, ‘If Belgium end up winning and they’re the better team, then you tip your cap.’ We had our best players on the field, they had their best players on the field, and they were the better team on Monday, it wasn’t even close.”

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