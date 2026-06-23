USMNT’s Folarin Balogun Attracting Transfer Interest—Where Could He End Up?

U.S. men’s national team striker Folarin Balogun has a growing number of clubs interested in agreeing a transfer with current employer Monaco—and the World Cup star is reported to be keen on accepting a new challenge.

The Athletic state Monaco, who are former Ligue 1 winners, could demand a fee of around $57 million (€50 million, £43 million) to sell the 24-year-old. Balogun netted 18 goals at club level last season and has scored twice at the World Cup for Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT.

Such a sale would be the second-highest for a U.S. player, behind only Christian Pulisic’s $73 million switch to Chelsea in 2019, and it’s claimed that Balogun could have suitors from almost all of Europe’s top leagues.

The current iteration of the USMNT has representatives in the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and the Bundesliga, as well as in Ligue 1 where Balogun plays. It could be that he’s tempted to move back to England to prove a point to those who doubted him, but seeing the likes of Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman and Alex Freeman thrive elsewhere means no option is likely to be off the table.

Here Sports Illustrated’s look at five potential landing spots for Balogun, that would make sense for both player and club.

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Arsenal

Balogun came through the Arsenal academy. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Balogun came through Arsenal‘s academy but was sold without ever really getting a chance in the first team. Two goals in just 209 senior minutes was impressive but Balogun left with a sense of unfinished business with the Gunners.

Arsenal spent big on Viktor Gyökeres last summer but ended the season with Kai Havertz as their starting striker, leaving many believing manager Mikel Arteta may not be entirely satisfied with the options available to him.

Bringing Balogun, a homegrown talent, back to the club would be a great move for Arsenal, although whether the 24-year-old would accept such a move without a guarantee of regular starts is a different matter. He has, however, spoken glowingly about the opportunity to be closer to family on brief returns to London.

Chelsea

Liam Delap is one of several strikers that could leave Chelsea. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea already have far too many strikers, and yet the Blues are still in need of improvements. João Pedro has been an excellent addition, but at the other end of the spectrum, Liam Delap’s time at Stamford Bridge has been a massive disappointment and could be coming to an end this summer. Returning loanee Nicolas Jackson and new signing Emmanuel Emegha add to a bloated forward line.

If Chelsea opt to trim the numbers, Balogun could quickly become an intriguing prospect, not least because of his shared nationality with those calling the shots in west London these days. As a young player with the preferred mix of experience and potential, Balogun sounds like Chelsea’s ideal signing.

Much will depend on the opinion of new manager Xabi Alonso, who has been given significant influence in Chelsea’s transfer dealings after agreeing to replace Liam Rosenior. The new boss is expected to speak with all those already on the books before reaching any final verdicts.

Newcastle United

Nick Woltemade’s debut season did not go to plan. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Last summer’s transfer window could go down in infamy for Newcastle United, who spent a huge sum of money but saw very little in return.

Strikers were a key part of that shopping spree as Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa arrived for around $164 million (£124 million), yet manager Eddie Howe quickly lost faith in both and is already thought to be chasing another starting striker.

There could be plenty of minutes available to Balogun at Newcastle, and the funds could easily be raised if the Magpies cash in on some of their unwanted fringe players.

Juventus

Changes are coming at Juventus. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Like Newcastle, Juventus will look back on last summer’s transfer window with a lot of regret. Canada international Jonathan David was solid at best in his debut year, while Loïs Openda is available for transfer after Juve were forced to trigger a mandatory purchase clause for a player who scored just once in Serie A.

The pair could both be on their way out of Turin and would end up following another striker, Dušan Vlahović, out the exit door, leaving an overwhelming need for change in Turin. Few teams could offer Balogun the sort of assurances he could receive with Juventus, where he would link up with international teammate McKennie.

Monaco’s demands may be right at the top of Juventus’ current financial capabilities, but several expected sales could easily bring in the sort of money needed to get a deal over the line.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund could help Balogun take the next step. | Jürgen Fromme/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have a long reputation for catapulting players towards superstardom, and the chance to be next in line could be appealing to Balogun as he seeks to cash in on the hype generated at the World Cup.

Current starter Serhou Guirassy is expected to leave and his departure would create an obvious void that Balogun could fill, while also generated the vast majority of the funds needed to convince Monaco to sell.

A few good seasons with Dortmund could easily see Balogun become one of the world’s most in-demand strikers and attract even more interest than he has already generated.

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